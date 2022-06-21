3 To Know: Mental health unit closing at NCH, MI has an app

Marco Eagle

1. Mental health inpatient unit closing at NCH Healthcare System after 30 years

Sarah Ridgway is dismayed to learn the NCH Healthcare System is soon closing its inpatient psychiatric unit, leaving one less option in a community already stretched thin for mental health services.

The longtime Naples resident fears people won’t know where to go when they voluntarily seek help.

“I just want people to get help when they are in crisis,” Ridgway, 70, said. “There are times when you are desperate and don’t want law enforcement involved.”

The nonprofit NCH announced in early June that it is closing its 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit effective July 1. Patients who need that level of mental health care will be referred to the David Lawrence Centers, the nonprofit, privately-run mental health organization in Collier County.

NCH has been averaging six to nine admitted psychiatric patients per day in 2021 and the year before, according to Gina Teegarden, chief nursing executive at NCH. Outpatient-based behavioral health services will still be offered. – Liz Freeman/Staff

More:3 To Do: 'Deuce Bigelow,' Gilbert & Sullivan, more

2. Naples man, 35, failed to register as sex offender; imprisoned for 4.5 years

A convicted sex offender who Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested last year for registration violations has been sentenced to prison.

Collier County Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich sentenced Kent E. Lindor, of Naples, on Wednesday to 4.5 years in prison for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws, according to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The offense stems from a 2007 incident that resulted in a count of lewd and lascivious battery for sexually assaulting a child between 12 and 16, court records indicate, when Lindor was about 20 years old.

The sentence also takes into account two misdemeanor drug possession charges against Lindor.

“This individual committed multiple violations for which he is now being held accountable, thanks to CCSO detectives,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “He belongs in prison and not in our community.”

Detectives said Lindor, 35, failed to comply with registration requirements set by law.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Lindor failed to register as a sex offender three times.

His most recent incident was Feb. 5, 2021. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

More:SWFLA To Do List: Fun run, summer camps, more

3. Marco Island launches mobile app

The City of Marco Island is launching My Marco, a new mobile citizen engagement application (app) powered by GoGov.

This application puts the power of City Hall in the palm of your hand. The app allows residents to have a direct link of communication to request services and report issues such as a damaged street sign, debris on the beach, a water leak, iguanas, and more.

The My Marco app will also be a great source of information regarding hurricane alerts, upcoming events, boil water notices, how to contact the City Council or make an online payment, and more.

City staff will leverage the dashboards and reporting tools to identify problem areas within the city, improve response time, streamline communications, and prioritize projects.

To download the free app, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, search for Marco Island and look for the My Marco app.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Ciao Bella! That’s amore