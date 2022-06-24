3 To Know: Child stabbed in chest by catfish barb, more

Marco Eagle

1. Child stabbed in chest by catfish barb while fishing

A child was stabbed in the chest by a barb from a catfish during a fishing trip, sheriff’s officials in Florida said.

The child’s mother began driving toward a hospital on Monday afternoon but stopped in New Port Richey and called 911 when the child started having difficulty breathing, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter.

Firefighters discovered the barb was embedded 1 to 11/2inches in the child’s chest, according to the agency’s spokesman, Corey Dierdorff. The child was then airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

Dierdorff told news outlets he did not know how or where the child was stung, or what kind of catfish it was. He said the child was younger than 10 years old, but that he didn’t have an exact age or the sex of the child.

Catfish have spines and stingers on their fins and the underside of their bodies.

Because of this, anglers are cautious around catfish, but Dierdorff said he had never heard of anything like this incident.

“You hear of fisherman that might be cut by a barb or hit in the back of the leg and get an infection, but never heard of one penetrating the chest,” he said.

Catfish stings can cause swelling and numbness, and typically need to be treated with an antibiotic to prevent infection, according to WebMD.

2. Cape Coral man gets two life sentences in molestation case

A Cape Coral man will serve two life sentences in a case involving the sexual molestation of a child.

Benjamin Perez Rodriguez, 64, of Cape Coral, found guilty in May of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation, was sentenced Monday.

In 2019, a child told a parent about sexual abuse by the defendant. Their parent contacted the Cape Coral Police Department and an investigation began.

That investigation led to the identification of Rodriguez and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case with apprehending and transporting the defendant to Florida from Puerto Rico. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. Popeyes brings back popular Cajun rice for a limited time. Here's how to get it

A beloved menu item is making a comeback on Popeyes' menu.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday it will once again offer Cajun rice for a limited time to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

On June 12, 1972, Alvin C. Copeland Sr., opened a restaurant called Chicken on the Run in New Orleans, serving traditional Southern-fried chicken, according to the Popeyes website. The restaurant struggled, prompting Copeland to rename it Popeyes after Popeye Doyle, Gene Hackman's character from the 1971 movie "The French Connection."

On the day of its anniversary, Popeyes offered a special two-piece chicken deal for 59 cents, matching the original price offered when Popeyes first opened 50 years ago.

Popeyes said Cajun rice would be available for a limited time. Customers can order it at restaurants, and via delivery through the Popeyes app or website.

Last year, Popeyes confirmed in a reply on Twitter that it had removed both Cajun rice and green beans from its permanent menu but did not explain why they were pulled.

"We apologize that our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu," the chain said in response to one Twitter user upset the side dish was removed. – Brett Molina/USA Today

