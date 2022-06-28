3 To Know: Flu surge in SWFL slowing, more

Marco Eagle

1. Flu surge in SWFL slowing

Southwest Florida has been experiencing flu cases higher than normal this summer but the numbers are starting to drop, according to local hospital officials.

Lee Health, the largest hospital system in Lee County, is reporting a total of 304 flu cases for the week ending June 18 combined at its hospitals and outpatient settings.

At the NCH Healthcare System in Collier County, there were 206 cases of flu for the first three weeks of June. A weekly breakdown from NCH was not readily available.

A year ago, in June 2021, NCH had no flu cases when masks against COVID-19 were still being worn.

The state of Florida has been experiencing flu cases above normal this spring and early summer, and just recently started seeing an overall decline, according to a surveillance report by the state Department of Health. The report does not have county by county data or statewide totals.

2. Coast Guard rescues 60-year-old man on boat 57 miles off Gordon Pass

A 60-year-old man aboard a boat was rescued 57 miles in the Gulf on Friday, off Gordon Pass near Naples, the Coast Guard reported Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient, and his two adult sons, who were aboard a fishing boat. The Coast Guard said it transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, where they were in stable condition.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, a crewmember reported via marine radio channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg that the man was having difficulty breathing.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies. – Dave Osborn/Staff

3. About 400,000 outdoor umbrellas sold at Costco recalled for overheating, fire risk

The maker of an umbrella with a built-in solar panel and LED lights sold at Costco has recalled about 400,000 of the products because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and catch fire.

SunVilla Corp. of Chino, California, said it has received six reports of the batteries in the umbrellas' black solar panel overheating, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The solar panel attaches at the top of the 10-foot umbrella and powers LED lights down the umbrella arms.

In three cases, the solar panels caught fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors, the CPSC said. In two cases, the umbrellas caught fire when the solar panel puck, while attached, overheated. A sixth case involved a smoke inhalation injury.

The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses and online across the U.S. and in Canada from December 2020 through May 2022 for $130-$160.

Consumers should no longer use the umbrellas and they should remove the solar panel puck from the umbrella. It should be kept out of the sun and away from combustible material and not be charged with the AC adapter.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email the company at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com, or online at https://sunvilla.com/pages/recall. – Mike Snider/USA Today