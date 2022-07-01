3 To Know: Limits on Plan B, tips for traveling with pets

Marco Eagle

1. CVS, Rite Aid set purchase limits on Plan B contraceptive pills as demand spikes after Roe v. Wade ruling

Two top pharmacy chains are setting purchase limits for Plan B emergency contraceptive pills as demand spikes after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

Rite-Aid confirmed to USA Today in a statement that it was limiting purchases of Plan B due to increased demand.

"At this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," said the chain in its statement.

After the Supreme Court decision, CVS said it saw a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraceptives and added a temporary purchase limit "to ensure equitable access," the company said in a statement to USA Today.

"Sales have since returned to normal and we’re in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours," said CVS in its statement.

Amazon is also limiting Plan B sales to three per customer, the tech giant told CNBC. Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

A search of various Plan B products on Walmart's website showed different purchase limits when added to an online cart, ranging from four to 10 per customer. It was unclear if those purchase limits were in place before the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling.

In an email, Walgreens said it did not have purchase limits on Plan B in place at this time. Target could not be immediately reached for comment. – Brett Molina/USA Today

2. 4 arrested after deputies find drugs, ammunition

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people after finding a variety of narcotics and up to 100 rounds of ammunition when they responded to a report of a battery.

Sheriff’s Office deputies came to 5442 29th Place S.W. around 11 p.m. Sunday and during investigation saw suspected narcotics in the Golden Gate-area home.

Three people from Naples and a Cape Coral resident were arrested — two of them convicted felons. Drugs recovered included 29.3 grams (1.0335271 ounce) of fentanyl, nine grams (0.317466 ounce) of methamphetamine, three grams (0.105822 ounce) of cocaine, five grams (0.17637 ounce) of Xanax and 10 grams (0.35274 ounce) of buprenorphine naloxone, a medication used to treat opioid abuse.

Deputies also found nearly 100 rounds of ammunition and numerous items of narcotics paraphernalia.

Wayne Anthony LeBlanc, 37, of Cape Coral, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia; Kayla Katherine Marlow, 33, of Naples, possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of narcotic paraphernalia; Norma Sue Gable, 52, of Naples, possession of narcotic paraphernalia; Kim L. Phillips, 60, of Naples, possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Marlow and Gable are convicted felons. The case remains an active investigation. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. Are you traveling with dogs or cats this summer? Download these helpful apps

Just because you’re looking forward to traveling this sunny season doesn’t mean you need to leave your furry friend behind.

Whether you want pet essentials while away from home or need to speak to a licensed vet, smartphone apps can offer a smoother travel experience for pet lovers this summer – and many are ideal for year-round use, too.

Here are some worth considering:

Chewy: Need more cat litter at your vacation property? Want to spoil your dog with some new treats? Looking for toys to keep your pets entertained at a camping site? One of the biggest and best, the Chewy app and website lists products from more than 2,000 brands, which can be delivered right to you (free shipping over $49).

Vetster: Need access to a vet while away from home? Vetster offers 24/7 online veterinary appointments through a secure video chatting platform. Available for iOS or Android (and a website, too), this pet-centric telehealth app lets you browse or search for a licensed vet that specializes in the kind of pet you own

American Red Cross Pet First Aid: Hopefully you’ll never need this one, but in the event an emergency does arise, the American Red Cross Pet First Aid app (iOS and Android) is an important one to have on your device. Similar to the First Aid app to help humans, the American Red Cross Pet First Aid app offers a clean layout, with several photos and videos, for all the common ailments and accidents that could befall your best friend.

