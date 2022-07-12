3 To Know: Guns, SWAT and threats

Marco Eagle

1. Deputies find guns and ammunition in search of Collier County home

Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies serving a drug-related search warrant on a Naples man also seized more than a dozen firearms and ammunition.

Yoslan Jimenez, 29, whom the Sheriff's Office said is a documented gang member, faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil and possession of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The search warrant served Friday at Jimenez’s residence resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Jimenez denied ownership of the guns and ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jimenez was arrested in February 2019 on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of pulling a gun and threatening to kill a man driving on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office report said a man called 911 and said Jimenez, who was allegedly driving erratically shortly after 2 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019, cut him off while they were driving south on U.S. 41 near South Bay Drive.

The victim said Jimenez pulled close to his car after the incident and said "what are you going to do about it," pointed a handgun out the window and threatened to kill him.

Remaining on the 911 call, the victim told the operator that Jimenez followed him to the Bonita Beach Road intersection where he went east while Jimenez went west. More at marconews.com. – Michael Braun/Staff

2. Man shooting from Naples home wounded, arrested after 9-hour standoff with SWAT team

A man shooting from the window of a home along Wildflower Circle in Naples on Saturday night was apprehended nine hours later by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shooting a gun out his window in the 15000 block of Wildflower shortly after 9:30 p.m.

After deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at them through his door. Members of the Sheriff's Office SWAT responded and the suspect again shot through the door and deputies returned fire.

The subject retreated into the residence and was apprehended around 6:45 a.m. Sunday with the help of K-9 units.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains there with non-life-threatening injuries from the K-9 activity and a bullet wound to the ear, deputies reported.

The case remains an active investigation and charges are pending. Further details were not available Sunday. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. Cape Coral man jailed after alleged text threatening mass shooting

A Cape Coral man who referenced a July Fourth Illinois mass shooting in an alleged text message threat to do the same in Southwest Florida remained in Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Cape Coral police were told of a mass shooting threat via text message allegedly made by Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55.

Police arrested Crosser at his residence on a charge of written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Police said the text message allegedly sent by Crosser detailed his intent to “make Texas and Highland Park” look like “child’s play.”

The reference was to the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting that killed seven people and injured several dozen during an Independence Day parade. In Uvalde, Texas, a gunman May 24 stormed an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, wounding a dozen others.

Police said the reporting party was concerned based on Crosser’s alleged violent tendencies and access to weapons that he could carry out these threats.

Investigators verified that the text messages were written by Crosser and a search warrant was requested and approved through the 20th Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office.

Crosser's arraignment is Aug. 8. – Michael Braun/Staff

