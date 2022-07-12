City Council election candidate qualifying period

Staff

Marco Island City Clerk Mike Sheffield reminds prospective candidates for Marco Island City Council that the qualifying period to achieve a position on the 2022 regular municipal election ballot begins at 8 a.m., July 19, and ends at 5 p.m., Aug. 2.

The city of Marco Island will hold its regular municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in conjunction with the countywide general election. Three of the seven city council seats are up for election. Candidates are elected at-large and serve for a four-year term. The city holds regular municipal elections every two years on a nonpartisan basis. The Collier County Supervisor of Elections conducts the elections; however, the city clerk serves as the filing officer.

Pursuant to the Marco Island City Charter, candidates for city council must be electors of the city who have resided in the city for at least one year prior to qualifying. To achieve a position on the ballot, each candidate must obtain petitions signed by 133 city electors, which equates to one percent of the total number of qualified voters for the city’s last general election.

Candidates who have filed the required documents with the city clerk will be provided with blank petitions the day before the qualifying period begins; however, petitions are not to be circulated before 8 a.m., July 19. Signed petitions must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m., Aug. 2. Submitted petitions will be reviewed by the Collier County Supervisor of Elections for sufficiency.

To learn more about upcoming city elections, or to make an appointment to review required candidacy documents, contact City Clerk Mike Sheffield at 239-389-5010.