Details released for August celebration to mark city’s anniversary

Will Watts

Correspondent

It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city.

City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary.

Scavenger Hunt and Beach Day, Aug. 22

It begins at 8 a.m., with a beach cleanup hosted by the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) at South Beach.

At 10:30 a.m. residents will conduct a scavenger hunt at the Marco Island Historical Museum. Several local organizations are participating which will give residents a chance to find clues and prizes around the city.

Also, during the day, the Marco Island Library will host a scavenger hunt for younger children who are not in school.

Athletic Day, Aug. 23

The Marco YMCA will host open swim and open fitness classes for Marco Island residents.

The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce and Blue Zones will organize an evening 25-minute (2.5 mile) walk through Hideaway, and schools will have children walk for 25 minutes during gym class to recognize the 25th anniversary.

Also, city staff will face off in a kickball game at Winterberry Park.

Art Day – ‘Then and Now,’ Aug. 24

Art will be displayed at the schools, elementary school children will have a coloring contest, the Marco Island Center for the Arts will host a wine event and City Hall will host an Art @ City Hall Open House.

‘History Day’ and employee appreciation, Aug. 25

Schools will have assemblies with historical actors organized by the Marco Island Historical Society. There will be a history program at the library and a historical display in the lobby of the museum.

The events will focus on the history of Marco Island and the beginning of cityhood.

City staff will be honored at a luncheon at Mackle Park, recognizing those employees who have worked for the city for 25 years.

‘City Government Day’ and an evening concert, Aug. 26

From 2 until 5 p.m., city police, fire, public works, and utility vehicles and equipment will be on display for kids. There will be a meet and greet for residents to meet City Council members.

From 7 until 9 p.m., a free concert by “The Rockefellers” will be held at the Marco Lutheran Church. Tickets will be available in advance of the concert.

City of Marco Island 25th Anniversary Adult Prom, Aug. 27

The week will be capped off with an adult prom from 6 until 9 p.m., at the Marco Island Hilton. Tickets will be sold for this event.

The “prom” will have a 1990s theme to recognize Marco Island becoming a city in 1997. Throughout the week, businesses that have been operating on Marco Island for 25 years or more will be recognized.

#Marco25

Finally, #Marco25 will be featured on signs and on social media to highlight and tag each celebratory event.

The 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee includes representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA), the Marco Island Center for the Arts, the Marco YMCA , Marco Island Academy, the Marco Island Charter Middle School, Tommie Barfield Elementary, Collier County Public Library on Marco Island, the Marco Island Historical Society, and city staff.

If any person or business is interested in sponsoring an event during the week, contact Casey Lucius at 239-389-3969.