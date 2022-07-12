Rotary welcomes Brisbois

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime inducted new member, Rebecca Brisbois on July 7.

Brisbois has a master’s degree in education and taught kindergarten, first grade and special ed for many years in Massachusetts. She also ran a successful home business in the wellness world. A dedicated entrepreneur, Brisbois is a Marco Island realtor with Sell State Sand & Sea and she and her husband Bobby own Pink Pineapple Home Watch on Marco Island.

A blended family, Rebecca and Bobby have five children. Back in Massachusetts Rebecca volunteered at her children’s schools. She was president of the parents’’ association, co-chaired two fundraising auctions, as well as co-chairing a capital campaign, and sat on the Board for 8 years. Her dedication to children also included a mom’s group through Jewish Family and Children’s Services.

Brisbois’ goal along with her two businesses is to give back to the community.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, email Linda Sandlin, Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com.

