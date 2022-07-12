Temporary lane closures during city manhole rehabilitation project

Staff

The city’s water and sewer department is undertaking a manhole rehabilitation project from July 11 through Aug. 5.

This project consists of the rehabilitation of 32 existing sanitary sewer manholes located along Barfield Drive from Bluebird Avenue to Butterfly Court. Manholes on Balsam Court, Tarpon Court, Piedmont Court, and Wavecrest Court will also be rehabilitated.

Beginning July 11-15, work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wavecrest Court, Piedmont Court, Tarpon Court and Balsam Court. Between July 18-July 29, work will continue along North Barfield Drive requiring temporary lane closures between 7 and 7. There will be through traffic on these streets, but drivers should proceed with caution in these areas and expect delays. Between Aug. 1-5, access to North Collier Blvd. from Barfield Drive will be closed, and there will be no left turn from North Collier Blvd. on to Barfield Drive between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Collier Blvd. northbound will be one lane after Yellowbird Street to Fairlawn Court. Detour signs, flaggers, and variable message boards will direct traffic to avoid the project area at the intersection of Collier Blvd. and Barfield Drive.

There will be no impact to mail delivery or garbage pickup because of this project.