3 To Know: Historical Museum receives Travelers’ Choice Award, more

Marco Eagle

1. Marco Island Historical Museum receives 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

The Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) has been recognized with a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award and named among the top 10 percent of attractions worldwide for the second consecutive year.

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards celebrate organizations that consistently deliver outstanding experiences to visitors around the globe and that have earned positive reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months. Tripadvisor Chief Commercial Officer Kanika Soni congratulated Traveler’s Choice winners noting that the awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality.

More:3 To Do: New art exhibit, comedy, more

In 2020, Tripadvisor also recognized MIHM as being among the Best of the Best of History Museums, making this the third year in a row the Museum has received high rankings. According to Marco Island Historical Society CEO Pat Rutledge, “It is such an honor and truly gratifying to have Marco Island Historical Museum recognized in this way among the world’s leading attractions."

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Wallace W. Abbey continues, more

2. Health aide accused of using client’s funds for booze

A woman hired as a home health aide for a 93-year-old Naples resident is alleged to have made more than $800 in fraudulent food and alcohol charges on her client’s account.

Tina Marie Kessel, 47, of Naples, is facing felony charges including grand theft from a person 65 or older, exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, criminal user of personal identification, and scheme to defraud.

A Naples police report said the 93-year-old victim reported in January that she had 16 fraudulent charges made using her bank account information.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Unique combos highlight Capri Fish House visit

The victim reported that the charges were made over a period of several weeks, totaling a loss of $805.63.

Investigation found that Kessel, working as a home health aide and hired by the victim to provide in-home care services, was responsible for the fraudulent charges after using her bank account information to buy groceries and alcohol through the Instacart grocery service.

Kessel was arrested Sunday. – Michael Braun/Staff

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

3. Proposed abortion ship would bypass state bans

California doctor Meg Autry has proposed an innovative solution to those seeking abortions in southern U.S. states where bans have been put in place after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Autry outlined an idea for a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as an option to maintain access for people who would be pressed to travel long distances to receive treatment.

The proposed ship, tabbed PRROWESS, would be out of reach of state laws and offer first-trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, according to its website. PRROWESS stands for Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes.

More:Details released for August celebration to mark city’s anniversary

Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, all states that have abortion bans, are far from states where abortion is legal. New Mexico, for instance, offers legalized abortion procedures as one of the closest for Texans, and it’s a 10-hour drive from Dallas.

Also, Florida’s state law, coming into effect after a legal back-and-forth, prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant person’s life.

The proposed clinic is at the early fundraising stages. Autry told NBC Bay Area that at least $20 million needs to be raised for the 'comprehensive' all-in-one clinic idea to come to fruition. – Scott Gleeson/USA Today