3 To Know: Convention & Visitors Bureau receives exclusive designation, more

1. The Naples, Marco Island and Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau receives exclusive designation

The Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB recently announced that Destinations International and the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) board of directors has renewed the DMAP Accreditation for the Naples, Marco Island and Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of 24 destination organizations to receive the designation this year.

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research. The DMAP seal is awarded in recognition of an organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting or exceeding industry standards for performance and accountability among destination organizations globally.

“It is an undeniable honor to once again be the recipient of this highly-sought-after designation. As one of the select destination management organizations to achieve this status, I am proud of the team effort, forward-thinking vision, creative agility, and adherence to the highest level of industry standards and business practices this recognition reflects,” said Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Naples, Marco Island and Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence for the Naples, Marco Island and Everglades CVB as we position and promote our beautiful destination to an increasingly discerning global audience.”

2. How long will tropics remain quiet?

The Atlantic basin remained quiet again, with no tropical cyclones expected over the next few days, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A weak tropical wave brought thunderstorms to South and Central Florida Tuesday, with rain amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

The next named storm in the Atlantic basin will be Danielle. – Cheryl McCloud/Staff

3. $450 checks sent by Gov. DeSantis designed to ease inflation burden

Foster and adoptive families are among the nearly 59,000 families in Florida who will soon receive a one-time check courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The $450 checks, which went into distribution this month, are part of a plan to offset the burden of inflation through a program called 'Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity.'

First Lady Casey DeSantis pioneered the program and touted the benefits in a recent visit to Tampa. Eligible Floridians can spend the money on anything, including diapers and gas, says a letter attached to the checks and signed by DeSantis.

'To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,' reads a portion of the letter.

That project cost taxpayers $100 million. The cost of this latest round: a $35million slice of Florida’s $109.9billion budget.

Among other consumer relief efforts, DeSantis reminded Floridians of the ongoing 'Back-to-School' sales-tax holiday. School supplies including clothes and computers remain tax-free through Aug. 7.

DeSantis and lawmakers also approved a plan to eliminate the state’s 26.5 cents per gallon gas tax this October. The budget-writers said October was chosen because Florida has fewer tourists then, and the break can be targeted more toward state motorists. – Jason Delgado/Staff

