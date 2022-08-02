3 To Know: Wine Day, Watermelon Day and Clean Your Floors Day

Marco Eagle

1. August: Wine Day, Watermelon Day and Clean Your Floors Day!

August marks the end of summer, and holidays/observances celebrate everything from wine to laziness.

Special weeks and months include National Motorcycle Week (Aug. 7-13), Be Kind to Humankind Week (Aug. 25-31), and more. Not to mention, National Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month and Pedestrian Safety Month, to name a few.

During the month of August, there are several religious holidays. Lughnasa was Aug. 1— it’s a Gaelic festival celebrating the beginning of the harvest season. A Jewish holiday, Tu B’av, falls on Aug. 11. Considered to be a holiday of love, Tu B’av is the Jewish equivalent of Valentine’s Day.

An important Christian holiday in August is The Assumption of Mary, or the Feast of the Assumption. Celebrated in 2022 on Aug. 15.

Other August holidays include National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (was Aug. 1), Clean Your Floors Day, Grab Some Nuts Day and National Watermelon Day (all Aug. 3), National White Wine Day (Aug 4), National Beach Party Day (Aug. 7), National Lazy Day (Aug. 10) and Gay Uncle's Day (the second Sunday in August).

More:SWFLA To Do List: Happy Hour for Hope, free Saturday at Naples Zoo, more

2. Are more hospital workers contracting COVID-19? Immunity may be waning as variants arrive

COVID-19 infections have doubled among employees at one Southwest Florida hospital while another hospital system is no longer tracking infection among its workforce.

That’s against a backdrop of more COVID-19 hospitalizations among the general population where the BA.5 variant is blamed and causing a rise in illness among the vaccinated.

For hospital workers, a federal mandate they get a primary vaccine series doesn't apply to boosters so their immunity may be slipping from when they got their initial shots.

Lee Health, the largest hospital operator in Southwest Florida, is no longer tracking how many employees are infected with the virus, a policy decision made in January, according to spokeswoman Meaghan Smith.

At the NCH Healthcare System in Collier County, the largest in the community, 16 employees were out July 25 with the virus, double the number from a week earlier. NCH has about 4,800 employees. – Liz Freeman/Staff

More:Cheap Eats: Cracker Barrel – Not perfect or pretentious. Just delicious.

3. Naples man, 23, faces charges in connection with 2021 child sex crime

A Naples man faces charges in sex crimes authorities allege he committed more than a year ago.

Olsen Paul, 23, was arrested Thursday on two counts stemming from a July 21, 2021, encounter with a minor. The victim was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center, said a Collier County Sheriff 's Office arrest report.

The victim told the center's staff that, around March 6, 2021, three men sexually assaulted her in an undisclosed location.

The victim was 15 at the time. The three men were aware of her age, according to an affidavit.

Investigators also collected the victim's phone as evidence, officials said.

Upon executing a search on the device, they found a video, which depicted the victim engaging in a sexual encounter with an unknown Black male, according to the report.

Investigators then provided the victim with a photo lineup on Aug. 17.

The victim identified one of the potential suspects as Paul, authorities said.

The report also said the victim witnessed a video circulating through one of the suspect's Snapchat accounts.

In response to a search warrant, Snapchat provided the records.

The videos showed the victim engaging in sexual acts with an individual of similar physical appearance to Paul, the report said.

Detectives then interviewed Paul on Thursday at his residence, in the 6400 block of College Park Circle.

They arrested Paul and charged him with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16; and using or allowing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was taken to Naples Jail Center and bonded out Saturday, jail records indicate. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Fin to hoof – Bistro keeps it fresh