Temporary lane closures during city manhole rehabilitation project

Staff

Marco Island’s Water and Sewer Department is continuing a manhole rehabilitation project through Aug. 5.

Between Aug. 1-5, access to North Collier Blvd. from Barfield Drive will be closed, and there will be no left turn from North Collier Blvd on to Barfield Drive between the hours of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

More:3 To Know: Wine Day, Watermelon Day and Clean Your Floors Day

Collier Blvd. northbound will be one lane after Yellowbird Street to Fairlawn Court. Detour signs, flaggers, and variable message boards will direct traffic to avoid the project area at the intersection of Collier Blvd. and Barfield Drive.

Drivers should proceed with caution in the identified work areas, follow detour signs, and plan for delays and additional traffic on North Collier Blvd.

For questions about this project, call City of Marco Island Water Sewer Department at 239-389-3963.