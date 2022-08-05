3 To Know: Airfares going down, flood waters rising

Marco Eagle

1. Airfares for less than $300? 'Start monitoring those prices now' for holiday travel

Relief is on the horizon for air travelers in the U.S.

New data from Hopper, the online booking platform, suggests airfares should decrease from this summer’s record-high prices, averaging less than $300 round-trip for domestic itineraries booked this month.

“Domestic airfare this fall will drop to $286 this August, down 25% compared to the airfare peak in May of this year, in line with 2019 prices,” the firm said in its third-quarter travel index. “Airfare will remain at or below $300 through late September, before beginning to rise slowly in October and November.”

Hayley Berg, Hopper's lead economist and author of the report, explained that the numbers are based on the booking date and mostly reflect what passengers can expect to pay in the next few months.

“For travelers who are thinking about going on a trip, I would say it’s a very good time to decide to go on that trip. Fares will be the lowest for the next couple of weeks that they will be until January.” – Zach Wichter/USA Today

2. Naples man, 30, arrested on more than a dozen illegal wildlife possession counts

A Naples man faces multiple illegal wildlife possession counts after deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office found him with deer he had driven from Ohio and migratory birds, as well as Canada geese.

According to an arrest report, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation arrested Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, on July 22 during a routine law enforcement patrol, according to the report. FWC officials released photographs linked to the probe on Tuesday.

An FWC officer responded to Rodriguez Diaz's residence at the 2800 block of 38th Avenue South when the agency received a call from the sheriff's office and Emergency Medical Services regarding an individual in possession of two live whitetail deer.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission followed Rodriguez Diaz inside a chain link fence toward the enclosure containing the deer, according to his arrest report.

Officers advised Rodriguez Diaz he didn't need to take the deer out. He told law enforcement he never takes them out, the report shows.

Rodriguez Diaz faced a $21,000 bond. He bonded out July 24, jail records indicate.

He's next due in court Aug. 17 on all 20 counts. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Climate experts predict Southwest Florida will see daily tidal floods by the year 2100

There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn't an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

Experts at NOAA Tuesday released their forecast for high tide flooding days at various locations around the country.

Nuisance flooding can cause everything from flooded roads to backed-up septic and sewage systems to crumbling infrastructure. Those scenarios are the intermediate predictions, and NOAA didn't release data for high-range predictions.

The low end of the range shows 140 nuisance, or high tide flooding days in Fort Myers and 99 such days Naples by 2100.

"The number of high tide flooding days is growing, in fact, along the East Coast and Gulf (of Mexico) coastline," said NOAA's William Sweet Tuesday during an online presentation. "And the rate of flooding is about twice what it was 20 years ago."

That forecast, though, is for eight decades from now.

In 2030, Naples is expected to have three nuisance flooding days during the low to intermediate ranges.

Fort Myers, that same year, will see four nuisance high tide flooding days, according to the latest predictions.

In 2040, Fort Myers is forecast to have between eight and 14 days of nuisance flooding while Naples will see six to nine.

Those same numbers jump to 18 to 42 for Fort Myers and 12 to 29 in Naples by 2050, according to the forecast. More at marconews.com and the-banner.com. – Chad Gillis/Staff

