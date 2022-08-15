Candidate qualifying period ends

Staff

The two-week period for prospective candidates to qualify for a position on the 2022 Marco Island City Council election ballot closed at 5 p.m., Aug. 2.

According to a press release from the city of Marco Island, the following five candidates have qualified for a ballot position: Erik Brechnitz, Christine Dowell, Greg Folley, Darrin Palumbo and Nanette Arlene Rivera.

The City Council election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in conjunction with the countywide general election. Three of the seven City Council seats are up for election. Candidates are elected at-large and serve for a four-year term. The city holds regular municipal elections every two years on a nonpartisan basis.

To qualify for a position on the 2022 ballot, candidates were required to obtain petitions signed by 133 city electors, which is one percent of the total number of electors for the city’s last general election. Upon submission, the petitions were reviewed and certified by the qualifying officer

in the Office of the Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

The candidates, and their designated treasurers, are required to file regular campaign finance reports with the City Clerk’s office. Voters can view those and other candidate documents on the city’s website, cityofmarcoisland.com.

