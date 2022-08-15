City of Marco Island seeks applicants for the Beautification Advisory Committee

Staff

The Marco Island City Council is currently accepting applications from full-time residents interested in serving on the Beautification Advisory Committee. There is one vacancy for a term that will expire on Jan. 31, 2025.

The mission of the Beautification Advisory Committee is to advise the Marco Island City Council on ways to beautify the community in a manner consistent with the tropical character and natural beauty of the island. Meetings are held at 3 p.m., the first Wednesday of every month. Members are expected to regularly attend meetings and actively participate in discussions.

Interested individuals are encouraged to complete the online application located on the city’s website, cityofmarcoisland.com. Anyone wishing to complete a paper application may do so at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 50 Bald Eagle Drive. Applicants who require aid or other reasonable accommodations to complete the application should contact the City Clerk. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9.

The volunteers who sit-on advisory committees provide a valuable service to the community, and they are greatly appreciated.

