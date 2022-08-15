Former Major League Baseball player to lead YMCA sports program

Staff

Kyle Keith, drafted out of college by and played for the Texas Rangers, has been named the sports coordinator for the YMCA of Collier County.

Keith is excited to see what new programs that he can initiate and develop in both Naples and Marco Island, from adult leagues to youth leagues. He is intrigued with the opportunity to build teams throughout the county that would play each other and comprise the “Collier County YMCA League.” Keith is very passionate about sports and claims that sports consume him a lot.

“Sports has influenced my life more than anything else,” said Keith.

Keith hails from Casper, Wyoming and as a youngster, he played many sports. In high school he chose to focus on baseball and basketball. He attended college in Colorado.

One day, while still in college, he was driving to the mall when a baseball scout from a different team notified him that the Rangers had just drafted him. Keith’s professional baseball career began and took him places where he never imagined he would go and introduced him to people whom he never imagined he would meet. “I met a lot of famous people,” Keith said.

Keith and his wife, Rachelle, reside in Naples and where they delight in raising their 10-month-old son named Shae.

