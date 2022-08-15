Nelson is new Rotary member

Marco Eagle

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime inducted new member, Amanda Nelson, into the club on Aug. 4.

Growing up in Marion County, CA, as the child of two very active community volunteers, Nelson caught the bug early. She was the “practice-diapering baby” when her mother, a board member of the local Red Cross, gave parenting lessons! From then, Girl Scouts, and on to serving on nonprofit boards, she has continued volunteering throughout her life.

Nelson earned her B.A. in Psychology from the University of California at Berkley and then moved to London where she studied European Art through a year-long course at Sotheby’s. Unsure at that point of what she wanted to do when she returned to the States, she started working for Washington Public Research Group in Seattle, produced her first special event and has been working and serving nonprofits ever since for over 30 years. That work has caused her to work up and down the West Coast, NYC, Memphis, Wharton, TX, and now in her words’ “Heavenly Marco Island.”

Nelson’s volunteer work includes the Sierra Club, Northwest AIDS Foundation, NARAL, Community for Youth, Seattle Art Museum, Santa Barbara Botanical Garden, Surfrider Foundation, United Way of King County, Bailey Boushay House, Casa Dorinda…She has served on the Boards of DAWG, Just Communities, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, POCAAN and Resilient HEARTS Animal Sanctuary. The Rotary Motto is “Service Above Self” and Amanda certainly fills those shoes. “ Welcome Aboard our Rotary Family”, Amanda.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime please contact Linda Sandlin, Linda@MarcoRealtySourcve.com.

