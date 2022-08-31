3 To Know: SunPass savings, deadly wrecks, more

Marco Eagle

1. SunPass Savings program could help some motorists save money. 8 things you should know

Changes are coming to Florida’s toll roads.

Starting Sept. 1, SunPass Savings will provide discounts to some motorists who use Florida’s Turnpike System and any toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

Here are eight things to know about the program:

The program will begin on Sept. 1 and run for six months. It's estimated it will save commuters $38 million.

Each transponder with 40-79 transactions within a calendar month will automatically receive a 20% SunPass Savings credit.

Each transponder with 80 or more transactions that occur within a calendar month will automatically receive a 25 percent SunPass Savings credit.

The credit will be posted to accounts on the 10th of the following month. – Cheryl McCloud/Staff

2. Two dead in separate wrecks

A driver died following a Sunday morning crash going east on County Road 952 near West Elkcam Circle, according to reports.

The driver veered into the grass, flipping the vehicle and ejecting the driver. The driver was transported to Physicians Regional Hospital before passing away.

On Tuesday a 37-year-old Naples woman died early when her SUV collided with a traffic signal pole.

Her SUV was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, in south Naples, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

As she approached a curve, her SUV traveled off the road and collided with a traffic signal pole, troopers said.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. – Staff

3. Labor Day store hours: Walmart, Target and Home Depot are open; Costco is closed

Labor Day weekend means there are online deals galore. If you're looking to do in-store shopping, you're in luck with that, too: Most stores and major retailers are open during Labor Day, with some simply slashing business hours. The only ones you'll have to remember are Costco, USPS, FedEx and UPS, which are all closed Monday for Labor Day.

Ace Hardware open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bed Bath & Beyond open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., CVS open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Dollar General open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Dollar Tree open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Home Depot open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., HomeGoods varies by location, Lowe’s open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Marshalls open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sam's Club Plus members: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; club members: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Target open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., T.J. Maxx open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Walmart open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Nusrat Sultana/Reviewed