Now You Know: Mangrove project, teen breaks golf record, Jersey Mike’s coming

Will Watts

Correspondent

On Wednesday, construction started on San Marco Rd., toward Goodland. It’s part of the Fruit Farm Creek mangrove restoration project. Crews will be installing culverts to improve water flow.

The project is funded by a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club

Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club (ECC) course record by shooting a 64 during round one of a recent tournament at the par-72 club.

Shooting from a yardage of 6,132 yards, the high school sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association's Women's Four-Ball Championship.

According to Estero Country Club's Head Golf Professional Andrew Plesz, PGA, "Chloe recorded eight birdies and 10 pars for a bogey-free round during the event. As the host golf club, we were proud to welcome the tournament and set the scene for this young lady to break our course record as she dominated the course in such a special way.”

Jersey Mike’s is creeping closer to Marco Island

Do you like Jersey Mike’s. The closest locations, for now, is 5040 Tamiami Trail (near Culvers) and the just opened 6845 Collier Blvd. locale (Freedom Square).

Construction is also ongoing at 9985 Business Circle in East Naples (just off Collier Blvd.) near I-75.

Word is that a site is currently being sought on Marco Island.

Murphy awarded

Former Marco Island Fire Chief Mike Murphy was awarded the Paul Harris Plus 4 at a recent breakfast meeting of Sunrise Rotary.

Rotary established the Paul Harris Fellow recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to the Rotary International Foundation.

Murphy’s award included a Paul Harris Fellow pin with four sapphires in recognition of his contributions to Rotary.

“Paul Harris Fellow Plus 4 recognizes contributors of $5,000 to Rotary International,” said Bill Morris, Rotary president. “These funds are used in Rotary’s effort to eradicate polio, assist in Ukraine refugee evacuation and other efforts around the globe. Even though the award focuses on fund contributions, our Club values Mike’s personal contributions even more.”

New member

Speaking of Rotary, the Noontime club recently inducted new business member, Rachel Schenk. Schenk moved to Marco Island from Germany in 1982. She graduated from USF with a bachelor’s in business and launched her banking career. She is now the manager of First Horizon Bank.

Schenk enjoys tennis and walking her two rescue golden retrievers. Schenk’s father was a Rotarian in Germany and Marco Island and introduced her to the group.