Now You Know: Suspicious packages causes concern, awards for MIHS, Marco author

Marco Eagle

It most likely was a scam in the making. But it created concern even beyond what was likely intended.

On Sept. 7, the Marco Island Police Department received a report of a suspicious package on Mistletoe Court.

Marco Island Police and Fire Rescue responded to the single-family residence. “The area was evacuated safely for the duration of the investigation,” according to police. The “Collier County Bomb Squad was notified, responded, and declared both packages contained footwear. Hazmat units checked the packages for any biological substances which were negative.”

The Postal Service says this is typical of a common scam where items are sent to unsuspecting persons in an attempt to get them to pay for the items.

More:Now You Know: Mangrove project, teen breaks golf record, Jersey Mike’s coming

‘Nine Lives’ and MIHS receive awards

The Marco Island Historical Society recently announced that “The Nine Lives of Florida’s Famous Key Marco Cat,” a book by MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell, has received a 2022 Florida Preservation Award for Meritorious Achievement.

MIHS also received an organizational achievement award for acquiring and restoring a 1940s wooden skiff made by recluse Paul Teachout and used for more than 30 years for transportation and fishing in the backwater islands around Marco Island.

The awards presented by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recognize excellence in historic preservation throughout Florida. The State of Florida’s non-profit Florida Trust for Historic Preservation is dedicated to protecting Florida’s extraordinary heritage and history. Founded in 1978, the Florida Trust has collaborated to save irreplaceable Florida treasures like the Historic Florida Capitol and is a statewide partner of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In “Nine Lives,” Bell takes a deep dive into all that is known about the world-famous Key Marco Cat, tracking the enigmatic feline from its mist-shrouded origins to its temporary living quarters at the Marco Island Historical Museum.

William Marquardt, curator emeritus of the Florida Museum of Natural History has this to say about the Key Marco Cat and Bell’s book, “Mysterious, iconic, and compelling, the Key Marco Cat defies facile characterization. In this well researched book, Bell reveals stories of its nine lives that are sure to surprise and entertain.”

In 2021, MIHS acquired and restored the 11-foot wooden skiff that was acquired from the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee. The skiff, partially held together by hand-whittled wooden pegs, is of completely original design. Bell personally brought the skiff back to Marco Island. Enlisting the volunteer services of master boatbuilder Roger Johnson and MIHS member Ron Rutledge.

The skiff was methodically stabilized and conserved over the course of more than six months using materials as close as possible to the original ones. The skiff is now on exhibit in MIHM’s newly renovated lobby.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

Winn-Dixie unveiling new way for customers to shop

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will soon offer a new means to shop for groceries online that will also allow customers to enjoy the same prices as shopping in store.

Starting in October, customers can utilize SEG’s proprietary new offering to shop their local Winn- stores online and have their groceries delivered right to them in as little as two hours with the benefit of in-store deals and promotions. For added convenience, customers will be able to pick up their groceries curbside at their preferred store beginning early 2023.

More:3 To Know: 'Triple-dip' La Niña is on the way, more

More:3 To Do: 'Happy Hour for Hope,' 'New Works' and more

More:SWFLA To Do List: Jon Reep at Off the Hook, Coastal Cleanup coming, more

The new offering will allow customers to conveniently shop for their groceries online through the Winn-Dixie app or website and receive their order in two hours or less fulfilled exclusively by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white label fulfillment platform.

Andrew Nadin, chief customer and digital officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “After extensive research and listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was a need for delivery and curbside pickup options that reflected the same great prices and deals shopping in our stores provide. We believe shopping online should be an extension of shopping your local stores, and our new offering is just that. It’s a Winn for customers looking to save, while still enjoying the convenience of shopping from their homes or offices.”

Shanna Prevé, vice president of business development at DoorDash, said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Southeastern Grocers to power their online fulfillment that will give consumers even more opportunities to enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery, whether at home or on the go. We have been working closely with SEG to grow their digital offerings and are excited to continue building our partnership to offer even more convenient and affordable options for their customers."