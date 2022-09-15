3 To Know: Amazon drops SWFLA plans, more

Marco Eagle

1. Pulling back: Amazon drops plans for massive warehouse and distribution center in Fort Myers

Amazon has backed out of "Project Rainforest" in Fort Myers.

It’s yet another casualty of the e-retail giant’s decision to pull back on its U.S. expansion plans, in the wake of unexpected losses.

The company planned to build a nearly 1.5 million square foot warehouse and distribution center off State Road 82 on the city's east side, near The Forum and close to Interstate 75.

Amazon's partner Seefried Industrial Properties, however, recently notified the city the contract for the land had been terminated and it "does not intend to purchase the property or proceed with any development thereon."

Further, Seefried asked the city's Board of Adjustments to rescind a conditional use it approved for the project back in February.

The board did so at its meeting on Aug. 24.

"It was very disappointing," said Fort Myer Mayor Kevin Anderson. "To my knowledge, it was strictly that they decided to pull back on expansion plans."

2. Fort Lauderdale man found guilty in fatal 2017 crash on I-75 in Collier County

A 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale man has been found guilty in a fatal 2017 crash in Collier County, the Office of State Attorney Amira Fox announced Monday.

A jury found Marcus Coleman guilty of a second degree felony count of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury following a four day trial. The homicide charge carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

On May 17, 2017, Coleman was driving a four-door Hyundai south at high speed when he clipped a Kia SUV near mile marker 102 of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said at the time.

The Kia was forced off the road and overturned, killing the driver, a 50-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman. Two passengers in the Kia suffered serious injuries.

Coleman had marijuana and alcohol in his system when the crash occurred, Fox's office said Monday.

Coleman is due for sentencing on Oct. 17. – Dan Glaun/Staff

3. Florida average gas prices continue falling to lowest price since February

Florida gas prices dipped to their lowest level since February with a 9-cent downturn this week.

The average price per gallon on Sunday was $3.45, according to the weekly briefing from AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Sunday’s decline is the latest in a two-week fall in prices in the Sunshine State totaling as much as 17 cents. Drivers are paying roughly $1.44 less a gallon than they were in mid-June when prices hit their highest of the year.

AAA officials are predicting a continued fall throughout the week.

"The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida's average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week."

Gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58), Naples ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.33)

Capital city market – Tallahassee ($3.56)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

