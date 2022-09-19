3 To Know: Honor an amazing teacher, more

Marco Eagle

1. Amazing teacher? Nominate your choice

The Naples Daily News and The News-Press in Fort Myers are searching for outstanding educators in Southwest Florida to highlight during the 2022-23 school year.

Nominate teachers in Lee and Collier counties that make a difference now through May 2023. They can be part of the public-school districts or instructors at private and charter schools within the two counties.

Each month one teacher will be featured in the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News as part of our “Amazing Teacher” series.

Each of the nomination submissions will be judged and the winner selected by Nikki Ross, education reporter for The News-Press and Daily News. Readers can go to naplesnews.com or news-press.com to fill out a nomination form.

Amy Snyder, executive director of educator programs for Champions For Learning, said Collier County has an abundance of educators who work hard every day to make sure their students are successful.

“From supporting academic growth, to encouraging extracurricular activities, to getting to know their students’ families, teachers go above and beyond in a variety of ways,” Snyder said. “We are excited to see the Naples Daily News recognize our amazing educators and show them how much support they have from this unique community.” – Nikki Ross/Staff

2. Check your freezer: More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef product recalled

A Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice products that failed to warn consumers that the product contains the allergen milk.

Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling 9.25 oz. cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef frozen meals. As of Saturday, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product.

The frozen meals contain a chicken sausage and pepper product with milk that is not reflected on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Saturday.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the FSIS said in a release. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recalled products have the lot code 5246220320 and a “best if used by” date of April 18, 2023. The recalled product’s carton also has the establishment number 34622 on the end flap.

The FSIS recommends consumers check their freezers for the product and says anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their health provider.

Questions can be addressed to the consumer care line for Conagra, the consumer-packaged goods food company that owns the Healthy Choice brand, at 800-672-8152. – Bailey Schulz/USA Today

3. Treasury explores ‘digital dollar’

The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system.

The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.”

“Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.

Central bank digital currencies differ from existing digital money available to the general public, such as the balance in a bank account, because they would be a direct liability of the Federal Reserve, not a commercial bank. According to the Atlantic Council nonpartisan think tank, 105 countries already are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency. – Fatima Hussein/AP

