3 To Know: Apple ‘Pay Later’ is coming, renew your passport online

Marco Eagle

1. Apple ‘Pay Later’ is coming soon to iOS 16

Apple will soon enter the rising “buy now, pay later” business. The tech giant rolled out iOS 16 on Sept. 12, delivering several new features to freshen up iPhones. Among the handful of features not available at launch is Apple Pay Later, a new service that allows iPhone owners to make purchases using buy now, pay later options.

Interest in using buy now, pay later services continues to rise. A survey conducted last summer by consulting firm McKinsey and Co. found that 60% of U.S. consumers said they planned to use buy now, pay later products in the coming year.

Shoppers who use Apple Pay on a purchase can break that cost up into smaller payments with the new option. It's eligible to any Apple Pay users who check out with the service online or in an app.

Shoppers can break down their purchase into four separate payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. The service is run using Mastercard’s network.

Apple said Pay Later will be available in a future update for qualifying applicants in the U.S., according to Apple’s iOS 16 page. – Brett Molina and Katie Wedell/USA Today

More:3 To Do: Celebrate National Estuaries Day, ‘Beer for Breakfast’

More:SWFLA To Do List: Matt Rife at Off the Hook, SWFL Peace Day, more

2. Forget the lines: You may be able to renew your passport online

Renewing your U.S. passport could become much less stressful for some.

Qualifying U.S. citizens can renew their passports online which started on Friday, according to an announcement by the State Department.

“We are committed to the President’s Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government,” a spokesperson for the State Department told USA TODAY in an email. “Delivering on this promise, we are working toward providing a secure online passport renewal option. Our new online system will save Americans money, time, and effort, making it much more convenient to renew their passports.”

Applications will be accepted until a cap is reached, but the spokesperson did not say what the amount is. The program will reopen in October. – Kathleen Wong/USA Today

More:Marco Island City Council debates advancing rental ordinance

More:Now You Know: Marco to host school board candidates, Botanical Garden celebrates Mexico

3. American Airlines reveals new business class and premium economy seats

The rumors are true: American Airlines will be phasing out long-haul first class in the coming years.

But well-heeled travelers don’t need to fret too much. The airline is planning to consolidate its Flagship First and Flagship Business classes into a new Flagship Suites configuration on its most premium-heavy planes, promising direct aisle access and a privacy door for everyone up front on many of its high-value routes.

American will also update and expand the premium economy cabins on those aircraft as part of the overhaul, installing new seats with headrest wings for greater privacy.

“What's core to all of this is American Airlines continuing to listen to our customers and continuing to get feedback from our customers,” Julie Rath, American's vice president of customer experience told USA Today. “Our Flagship Suites that we're delivering are really aligned with what the customer expectation is in the premium cabin.” – Zach Wichter/USA Today

More:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Dolphin Tiki is Marco Island’s hidden gem

More:Bookworm: What to know about ‘Sara’ … bring tissues