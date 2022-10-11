3 To Know: Medicare open enrollment, more

Marco Eagle

1. Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15

You may have noticed the increase in TV commercials and flyers in the mail reminding you it's that time of year again. It's open enrollment period for Medicare plans, running Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

It's when beneficiaries can switch to a different plan, add prescription benefits or make other changes to their Medicare plans.

With hundreds of options to choose from, click below for a rundown of some things to know about Medicare whether you're signing up for the first time or looking to make a change during open enrollment. – Katie Wedell/USA Today

2. Collier County opens Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Veteran's Community Park

Florida Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and the Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris announced Friday the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian at the Veteran's Community Park located at 1895 Veteran’s Community Park, Naples.

This DRC location opened to provide services to Hurricane Ian survivors Friday at 1:30 p.m. and will be operational from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

DRCs are located throughout the impacted area and have more than 10 agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.

Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples), who represents Collier County in the Florida Senate said: “This Disaster Recovery Center will serve as a one-stop-shop for families and businesses as we begin the process of rebuilding our homes and community.”

Residents and business owners who prefer not to visit a Disaster Recovery Center in-person can call the FEMA Disaster Line at 800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov. – Mark H. Bickel/Staff

3. This lawsuit asks Texas Pete hot sauce to change its name and pay up

A man has filed a class action lawsuit against Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn't actually made in Texas. Instead, the product is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which the lawsuit claims is false advertising.

When California resident Philip White purchased a bottle of Texas Pete at a Ralph’s supermarket in September 2021, he believed it was made in Texas, according to the complaint, filed by The Clarkson Law Firm on behalf of White on Sept. 12. in Los Angeles federal court.

The lawsuit said White wouldn’t have bought the Louisiana-style hot sauce, or would not have paid as much for it, if he knew its origin.

The complaint alleges the makers knowingly "capitalized on consumers’ desire to partake in the culture and authentic cuisine of one of the most prideful states in America."

The hot sauce brand did not immediately respond to USA Today's request for comment.

On Texas Pete's website, parent company T.W. Garner Food Co. explains where and why the hot sauce is made in North Carolina. After consulting a marketing adviser, the company’s founder, Sam Garner, landed on Texas Pete because of the state’s “reputation for spicy cuisine” and as a nod to his son’s nickname. – Camille Fine/USA Today

