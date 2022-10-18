Now You Know: Rescheduled candidates forum slated

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island will host Collier County’s school board candidates Oct. 20, rescheduled from Sept. 27 due to Hurricane Ian, so that you can vote informed for the Nov. 8 general election.

The event is 6:30 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road.

Sponsoring the event is the Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Marco Island Civic Association and the Coalition for Quality Public Education.

“Funding for public schools represents a significant portion of taxpayer dollars annually, and schools have much to do with the quality of life in any community,” said the news release, sent by Marco Island Civic Association’s President Jerry Swiacki. “Your attendance is encouraged.”

On the ballot are Jerry Rutherford, who is running against incumbent Jory Westberry for District 1; Kelly Lichter, who is running against incumbent Jen Mitchell for District 2; and Tim Moshier, who is running against incumbent Roy Terry for District 5.

Watermain project

The city is beginning work at the intersection of North Collier Blvd. and North Barfield Drive that will require a temporary lane closure and detours.

The work started Oct. 14 and goes through Oct. 18. The right turn lane from Collier Blvd. to Barfield Dr. will be partially closed. The northbound sidewalk on Collier Blvd. will be closed from Elkcam Circle to North Barfield Dr. and Freedom Park will be closed throughout the duration of the project.

The work consists of installing a new 12-inch water main at the intersection to connect the new water main on Collier Blvd. to the existing water main along Barfield Drive. This interconnection will improve the system hydraulics and will provide fire suppression water supply to the Marco Shores Community. The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 22.

Watch for workers and drive with caution in this area. The Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) plan is attached to the release.

‘Lunch with the Chief’

Marco Police Foundation is having a “Lunch with the Chief” at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 15 at Hideaway Beach Club.

Guest speaker is Chief Shawn Chamberlain on “Policing Lee County Port Authority.”

Cost: $35 per person. Seating is limited. Call Bill Morris at 239-642-6020 or Bill Young, 239-253-0020.

Teachers awarded

Champions for Learning surprised teachers Thursday with funds for their classroom grants.

Champions awarded 280 grant checks that totaled $166,288 to 55 schools in Collier County.

The funds received by the teachers will help them implement creative and innovative learning experiences for students, according to the foundation.

“We’re thrilled to be delivering more grant checks than we ever have, a 63% increase in funding,” said Barbara Evans, President & CEO, Champions For Learning. “That says a lot about how much our community supports and appreciates our Collier County teachers, especially while we’re all still recovering from the storm.”

Teachers from our area include Jill Hammond, Marco Island Charter Middle; Jane Ledoux, Tommie Barfield Elementary; Deana Richett, Tommie Barfield Elementary; Molly Skudnig, Tommie Barfield Elementary; Erika Thompson, Marco Island Charter Middle; Anna Bowe, Lely High; Nicole Cholka, Lely High; Jalen Outten, Lely High; Maureen DeLacy, Lely High; Adam Peterson, Lely High; Zackrey Garner, Lely Elementary; Kevin Santiago, Manatee Elementary; Lisa Mayer, Manatee Elementary; Maryann Clark, Manatee Middle; Heather Burdick, Manatee Middle; Da-Anna Paul, Manatee Middle; John Stein, Everglades City School; Christine Farnella, East Naples Middle; Brandon Bond, East Naples Middle; Lauren Caplan, Golden Gate Middle; Catherine Honiball, Golden Gate Middle; Lia McCaffrey, Golden Gate Middle; Karen Sydney, Golden Gate Middle; Gabriela Cardenas, Golden Gate Elementary and

Todd Zuk, Golden Gate Elementary.

Congrats!

Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News, contributed to this report.