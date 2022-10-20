3 To Know: How to watch Peanuts specials, Netflix crackdown, more

Marco Eagle

1. You won’t see ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ on TV this year. Here’s how to watch.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is a Halloween staple for generations of viewers. But even though it returned to public TV last year, it won’t be the same this time around.

The beloved annual Halloween special premiered on CBS in 1966, one year after the popular Peanuts crew starred in another holiday favorite, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Halloween special moved to ABC in 2001.

But public outrage ensued when ”It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and the other Peanuts holiday specials were moved to AppleTV+ as part of a corporate deal in 2020, marking the first time it wouldn’t be shown on public TV since its debut more than 50 years ago. A sense of normalcy was reached in 2021 when the special was aired on PBS.

There was hope for the special to stay on public TV, but PBS said in a tweet Sept. 29 that it didn’t have the rights to distribute any Peanuts specials this year.

Streaming will be the only way to watch, but there is a chance to watch it for free this month. Apple TV+ will make “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” free to stream Oct. 28-31.

Here’s when all the Peanuts holiday classics will be available free: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”: Oct. 28-31. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”: Nov. 23-27. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: Dec. 22-25. – Jordan Mendoza/Staff

2. Netflix account crackdown: Sharing your password? It will cost you starting in 2023

Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Your days may be numbered.

Netflix said Tuesday it will roll out plans globally to “monetize” account sharing early next year.

How it will work: Netflix will make it easier for you to share your Netflix account with family or friends who don’t live with you by creating “sub accounts” or “extra members.” Each sub account would get a login, profile and personalized recommendations.

The company said this week that you will also be able to transfer your profiles to new accounts which would make it easier for people who share accounts to get their own.

“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023,” Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders. “After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create subaccounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends.”

The company added 2.4 million new subscribers in the September quarter, more than expected, according to quarterly earnings released Tuesday. – Jessica Guynn/USA Today

3. Spirit Airlines shareholders approve proposal to merge with JetBlue

Spirit Airlines shareholders voted to approve a $3.8 billion merger proposal with JetBlue. If approved by regulators, it will create the fifth-largest airline in the U.S.

The outcome of the vote seemed likely after Spirit’s attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart this summer. Spirit’s board had favored joining forces with the rival discounter. At the time, the board said antitrust regulators were more likely to reject the bid from JetBlue, but the airline’s executives now say they expect to receive regulatory approval and close the deal by the first half of 2024.

“We believe we can uniquely be a solution to the lack of competition in the U.S. airline industry and the continued dominance of the Big Four,” JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement over the summer. “By enabling JetBlue to grow faster, we can go head-to-head with the legacies in more places to lower fares and improve service for everyone. Even combined with Spirit, JetBlue will still be significantly smaller than the Big Four, but we’ll be much better positioned to bring the proven JetBlue Effect to many more routes and locations.”

JetBlue plans to pay $33.50 a share in cash for Spirit, including a prepayment of $2.50 a share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There’s also a ticking fee of 10 cents a month starting in January 2023 through closing.

The combined airline would have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes. – Zach Wichter/USA Today