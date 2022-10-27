3 To Know: Clorox recalls; Apple changes coming

Marco Eagle

1. Clorox recalls some scented cleaning products that may contain bacteria, infection risk

Clorox is recalling a select handful of its scented Pine-Sol products due to bacteria that can lead to serious infection for people with weakened immune systems.

Pine-Sol launched its voluntary recall on Tuesday. According to the cleaning product-maker and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents), CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents) and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners are being recalled.

"With the health and safety of our products a top priority, out of an abundance of caution, Pine-Sol issued a voluntary recall of select scented Pine-Sol products given select products may contain a bacteria," Pine-Sol wrote in a statement sent to USA TODAY. "Original Pine-Sol (pine scent) is not in the scope of this recall and is safe to use."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products include those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. In that period, Clorox produced about 37 million of the now-recalled products.

The impacted products were distributed through major retailers nationwide – such as Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and more.

The select Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners are being recalled because they may contain bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

"Even though your product appears to be safe, we are asking you to stop using the products included in this voluntary recall immediately and complete this form or call 1-855-378-4982 to request a reimbursement," Pine Sol writes. – Wyatte Grantham-Philips/USA Today

2. Apple confirms iPhones will feature USB-C charging

The way you charge the iPhone could soon change.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the company will comply with an European Union law requiring mobile devices all support USB-C charging.

The comments made during The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event appear to confirm future iPhones will drop the company's proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C.

"Obviously we'll have to comply," Joswiak said when asked about the EU law. "We have no choice as we do around around the world to comply to local laws."

Apple introduced the Lightning connector in 2012 with the launch of the iPhone 5, replacing the classic 30-pin dock connector available on early models of the smartphone.

Apple already has several devices that support USB-C charging, including newer models of the iPad and some models of the MacBook. – Brett Molina/USA Today

3. Apple raises monthly subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+

Streaming budgets are taking another hit.

Apple confirmed Monday it has raised the prices of three of its streaming services: Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One, its subscription bundle which provides access to several services for one monthly cost.

The price of Apple Music will go up by $1 a month for individual subscriptions. Apple TV+ will now cost $2 more per month, while Apple One's price for individuals will also increase by $2.

Family subscription plans will also see a bump in price. In a statement sent to USA TODAY, Apple said the increases will take effect Monday.

"The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music," said Apple in its statement. "We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience."

Apple also noted its "extensive selection" of programming for Apple TV+ in its statement on raising the price of the streaming video service. – Brett Molina/USA Today