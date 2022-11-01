Now You Know: Permit fees for Ian-related repairs; Vets' Day details

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island city councilors unanimously agreed to waive city building permit fees for certain Hurricane Ian related repairs, through Dec 28, in residential and commercial districts.

“With the desire to expediate Hurricane Ian related repairs and provide relief to property owners suffering from hardship, the City Council approved Resolution 22-39, which authorizes the temporary waiver of building permit fees for applications to repair or replace the following Hurricane Ian damaged items: Roofs, screened enclosures, fencing, HVAC and electrical systems, swimming pool systems, solar collectors and marine structures, including boat docks,” read a release from City Hall.

The scope of work eligible for fee waiver is for Hurricane Ian damage only. The waiver does not relinquish the requirement that permits for repair and/or replacement must be applied for by the applicant and issued by the Marco Island Building Department.

Permits and inspections will be required for remediation work before any drywall is hung, except for minor drywall and insulation replacement that does not affect cabinets, mechanical plumbing, electrical, or structural elements. In these cases, a permit for single family homes is not required. The waiver does not apply to fees or surcharges that may be required by county, state or other entities.

The City of Marco Island Permitting Office is located at 1310 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. For answers to permitting questions, email permitdesk@cityofmarcoisland.com. To make an appointment, call the permit desk at 239-389-5059 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com.

Hideaway Beach and Sand Dollar Island construction

Construction will commence on Nov. 1, on Tigertail Beach lagoon, Hideaway Beach, Sand Dollar Island, and associated tidal channels on the Northern end of Marco Island.

Boaters, beachgoers, boat tour operators, and fishing charters are asked to avoid the area depicted in the map (this page) between Nov. 1, and April 1.

The beach reconstruction will include excavators, dredging equipment, and barges. This project has been permitted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Construction has been scheduled to avoid sea bird and sea turtle nesting seasons. Construction will occur seven days per week until completion.

Marco Island American Legion Post 404 Veterans Day ceremony

Marco Island’s American Legion Post 404 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Marco Island Veterans Community Park at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, to honor all veterans of America’s Armed Forces.

All are welcome to participate in this celebration. The ceremony will be held in the newly renovated Veterans Park, near the Veterans Flag Plaza. Please bring chairs.

The ceremony will be preceded by the reposting of flags at Veterans Park at 10:15 a.m., Nov. 11. City Manager Michael McNees, will lead the reposting with members of American Legion Post 404 raising the flags for Florida, Collier County, Marco Island, MIA/POW Flag, and the 6 Service flags.

The ceremony will include presentations by District 1 County Commissioner Rick LoCastro and Collier County Undersheriff Jim Bloom.

LoCastro, Col, USAF (ret.), will speak about the newly formed Space Force. Undersheriff Bloom, himself a veteran, will speak about the sheriff’s role in helping veterans during hurricane Ian. In addition, Carl Steinhoff, President of Rolling Thunder, will dedicate the newly installed POW/MIA Chair and David Bray, a USMC veteran, will sing several patriotic songs.

The Civil Air Patrol will conduct a flyover. Lee Rubenstein, Post 404 Commander, will be the master of ceremony.

Club news

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Marco Island Branch connects local women professionally, philanthropically, and socially.

The next AAUW meeting is 10 a.m., Nov. 14 at New Life Community Church, 489 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island.

November’s program is “It’s not Easy Being Green” and the speaker is Dana Alger. AAUW members from other branches are welcome to attend.

Information: marcoisland-fl.aauw.net If you have questions, please contact: Linda Corea, director for membership at 410-652-4508 or Jacky Childress, president, at 440-539-4662.

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30.

This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more.

Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

