3 To Know: Cheapest holiday travel, more

Marco Eagle

1. Heading home for the holidays? Here are the cheapest day to fly

There’s no place like home for the holidays. We’ve heard the Carpenters and Perry Como sing it. We’ve seen it in the airport security lines in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The two holidays are some of the busiest travel times of the year. Last year, the Transportation Security Administration screened over 20.2 million people during the holiday travel season. Travel agency Hopper estimates this year to be the most expensive in the last five years for both domestic and international travel.

Midweek flights are the cheapest. Hopper economist Hayley Berg says Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the most inexpensive days to travel internationally, while Wednesday tends to be the cheapest for domestic travel.

According to Berg, the cheapest days for Thanksgiving travel this year will be Nov. 21, the Monday before the holiday, or Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.

The same can be said about returning flights – most customers are likely to travel on the weekend after Thanksgiving, making Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 the low-cost days to pick.

When it comes to Christmas, Berg predicts the Monday and Tuesday before the holiday, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, will be the least expensive. If you’re looking to travel a bit later in the week, you’ll have the most luck on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

“You can save about $120 if you can fly on the 19th and the 20th,” Berg says.

Returning any time during the middle of the week after Christmas will yield the cheapest tickets, Berg says. – Clare Mulroy/USA Today

2. Half of Twitter users wouldn't pay to use the site, survey shows

Twitter chief executive Elon Musk has announced plans to sell blue verification badges as part of an $8-a-month subscription plan. But half of frequent U.S. Twitter users said they wouldn’t use the social media platform if it required a monthly subscription, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

Musk outlined the new payment structure as part of a plan to fight spam accounts and squeeze revenue. The tech entrepreneur tweeted a meme that said users may still use Twitter for free but without benefits.

Among Twitter users, millennials, men and Black and Hispanic Americans reported being more likely to pay a subscription fee in the survey.

The Harris Poll, a global market research and consulting firm, conducted the survey from Oct. 28 to Oct. 20, after Musk took over the company, among a nationally representative sample of 2,063 U.S. adults, with 1,212 being Twitter users.

The survey found that younger Americans, parents with young children, Black Americans and men are among the groups of people that use the platform the most.

About two-thirds of Twitter users support Musk’s Twitter takeover, especially Republicans, parents with young children, men and millennials, according to The Harris Poll. And more Republicans, millennials, men and Black Americans said they spend more time on the platform now that Musk owns it. – Amanda Pérez Pintado/USA Today

3. Miller Lite to release limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand as part of its holiday collection

As part of its holiday collection, Miller Lite will be releasing a limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand "perfect for keeping your tree fresh and beer cold," according to a news release.

Just think, by the end of the holiday season, your tree may hold the record for longest keg stand ever.

The "fully functioning" tree stand is designed to fit around a slim quarter-barrel keg that holds 83 12-ounce beers. The stand is compatible with a tree that's up to 5 feet tall and weighs up to 150 pounds with lights and ornaments.

The Christmas Tree Keg Stand costs $49.99. The tree and the Miller Lite keg are not included.

The can-holder ornaments will be back. And this year, they've been updated to support a 12-ounce can instead of an eight. The "beernaments" (minus the beer) will be sold in a set of six, which cost $35.50.

Miller Lite has also revamped its signature beer-inspired knitwear line with new seasonal designs.

Items from the holiday collection will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET Nov. 10 while supplies last, according to the release.

To purchase the keg stand, visit millerlite.com/treekegstand. – Hannah Kirby/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel