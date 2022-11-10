3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’

Marco Eagle

1. Old Naples’ Trianon hotel sells for close to $24.5M

The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million.

Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850.

The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and operators in Florida. Most of its properties are owned and run by descendants of the brand’s patriarch, Tom Walsh.

Earlier this year, the Camalier family, longtime Neapolitans, announced a partnership with Ocean Properties to build and operate the Old Naples Hotel on Third Street South in Naples.

The Trianon isn’t far from the planned hotel. It’s at 955 Seventh Ave. S., steps from Fifth Avenue South, Naples’ unofficial main street.

The more intimate property has 58 guest rooms. Built in 1997, the three-story hotel saw its last major renovation in 2011. It sits on a little more than an acre in a historic residential setting.

Property records show the sellers as Olde Naples Grand Hotel Inc. The company’s president Thomas Longe couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the sale.

Asked about any potential changes at the hotel, Pittaluga said she didn’t know of any.

“They haven’t disclosed their business plan yet,” she said.

The Trianon in Bonita Bay isn’t part of the sale. It’s also open for business, unlike many other hotels and resorts in Lee County, which took a direct hit from Ian a little over a month ago. – Laura Layden/Staff

2. Petito’s family files suit against Utah police

The parents of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department for $50 million over the handling of the domestic incident between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

At a news conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, attorney James W. McCronkie said the purpose of the lawsuit is “to honor Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working for change in the system to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, and father, Joseph Petito, along with their spouses, were present during the conference as a photograph of a smiling Petito was projected behind them.

Previously, the family announced an intent to file the lawsuit in August 2022, and court documents revealed the wrongful death lawsuit claimed Petito might still be alive if the officers who stopped the couple had been properly trained to handle domestic violence situations.

Petito was found dead from blunt force trauma near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in September 2021. Laundrie had returned home to Florida before disappearing. His remains were found on Oct. 20, 2021, in Myakkahatcchee Creek Park in North Port. He died by suicide, leaving a note confessing to killing Petito. – Gabriela Szymanowska/Staff

3. Could Florida face a ‘tripledemic’ of COVD, RSV and flu this winter?

A respiratory virus is on the rise in Florida as winter flu season looms, and at least one major urban area in the state is seeing signs of a steady rise in COVID-19, but doctors say not to panic yet.

Hospitals across the state are seeing a growing number of patients with RSV, a respiratory illness that most often causes mild cold-like symptoms and spreads mostly among children in the fall or winter each year. It can be serious, however, for some older adults and infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Headlines from national news outlets have warned of a 'tripledemic' of COVID, RSV and flu. But, doctors such as pediatrician Celina Moore of West Boca Medical Center have this message for anyone concerned: “Do not panic.”

About six percent of child patients in emergency rooms statewide tested positive for RSV the week of Sept. 11-24, which the Florida Department of Health notes is higher than the same period two years ago, when it was between one and three percent. – Chris Persaud/Staff