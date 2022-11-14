3 To Know: Inflation eases slightly, funds and volunteers needed, Avelo adds route

Marco Eagle

1. Inflation eases ever so slightly

CPI report: Inflation moderates in October, but consumers won't feel much relief. Here's why.

Inflation eased ever so slightly last month but remained too high for comfort.

Annual inflation is 7.7 percent, down from September's 8.2 percent. The so-called core rate that excludes the volatile food and energy sectors is up 6.3 percent, just a hair below the prior month's 6.6 percent, which was the highest since August 1982. Economists expected, on average, an 8 percent headline rate and 6.5 percent core rate.

More:3 To Do: Drive thru light show, comedy on Marco, library event

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Gulfshore Playhouse, big November happenings

he declines are so small that consumers may not feel much relief in day-to-day life, but in the overall inflation fight, the declines might signal that at least the worst is over.

If data in the weeks ahead confirm prices are stabilizing and the economy – particularly the resilient labor market – is cooling, the Federal Reserve's plan to slow the pace of rate hikes could come as early as December. – Medora LeeElisabeth Buchwald/USA Today

2. Avelo Airlines adding new nonstop route from Fort Myers in 2023

The Avelo Airlines footprint in Southwest Florida continues to grown.

The airline, based in Houston, announced on Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from Fort Myers from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and open the airline’s fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) next February.

The new base enables Avelo to significantly expand its air service the airline introduced to North Carolina’s Research Triangle region last May.

This will be Avelo’s third nonstop route from RSW, joining New Haven, Connecticut and Wilmington, Delaware, announced earlier this year.

The Raleigh-Durham route will operate three times weekly — Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday effective Feb. 16, 2023 — on Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares will start at $39 are available at AveloAir.com. – Mark H. Bickel/Staff

3. Meal of Hope: Funds and volunteers needed

Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its annual packaging event from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19.

This year’s event will be at Marco Island Charter Middle School, 1401 Trinidad Avenue, Marco Island. Chairman Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris explained, “We are excited to be back at the charter school. All Event Party Rental is providing tables and DJ Jason Beal providing music. Now, all we have to worry about is getting volunteers.”

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Kevin M. Fitzgerald. Morris explained, “Kevin was our volunteer DJ for years and was a big part of our packaging event. He passed away earlier this year and we want to honor his memory.”

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: It’s all good! At Big Al’s Deli

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Meals of Hope is still short on funds, so donations are needed. “We need volunteers and money” explained Morris. We need money to pay for materials. We need volunteers to package meals.”

The doors at the charter school will open at 8:00 a.m. and packaging will start at 8:30 a.m. The group hopes to package as many meals as it can fund. Volunteers will be the key. Volunteers are to pre-register at www.mohmi.org.

For more information, contact Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris at 239-642-6020.