3 To Know: New at the Bell, MIYC wins

1. New menu items at Taco Bell: Chain rolls out 7-Layer Nacho Fries to join the Enchirito

Taco Bell isn't done beefing up its menu – for a limited time at least.

The fast-food chain had already announced the return of the beefy Enchirito, available now through Nov. 30 across the U.S. Another new limited menu item available beginning Thursday is 7-Layer Nacho Fries ($3.99).

Made with the restaurant's Nacho Fries, which returned to the menu last month, the dish also includes beef, black beans, diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, creamy chipotle sauce, and guacamole. You can order a vegan version of the dish and you can also order the ingredients served as a burrito ($3.49).

Nacho Fries remain available à la carte – also for a limited time nationwide – for $1.79 or in a $5.49 Nacho Fries Box with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, taco and medium drink.

The Enchirito ($3.79), which is a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions covered with red sauce and cheese, will be available until Nov. 30. – Mike Snider/USA Today

2. Public health agencies distributing free overdose prevention kits

Public health agencies in Southwest Florida are distributing free overdose prevention kits as part of a statewide initiative to save lives.

The state Department of Health in Collier and Lee counties are giving out Narcan nasal spray kits to anyone who is at risk of an opioid overdose or to loved ones of drug abusers.

Each kit consists of two Naloxone nasal spray treatments.

No probing questions will be asked and no appointment is necessary, according to the state agencies. You must be 18 and older.

“Those requesting kits will receive educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention,” according to a news release.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and restores breathing and consciousness within minutes.

It can be administered by someone who is not a healthcare professional before paramedics arrive but it is not intended as a substitute.

The kits can be picked up at the health department in Lee at 3920 Michigan Ave. in Fort Myers. In Collier the kits are available at the health department locations at 3339 E. Tamiami Trail and in Immokalee at 419 N. First St.– Liz Freeman/Staff

3. Marco Island Yacht Club Wins 2022 'Best of the Best' Community Choice Award

The Official Community Choice Awards is a major program held in communities across America where locals choose the best businesses in their city or town.

In Southwest Florida, it is sponsored by the Naples Daily News. Through nominations and voting, the public chooses the best of the best in a wide variety of categories ranging from shopping to sports to finances and more. Readers get to vote online and decide which local businesses are the best at what they do.

With all votes tallied, Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) topped the voting for Best Yacht Club, beating out the Naples Sailing & Yacht Club and the Naples Yacht Club, which placed second and third respectively. Dave Campagna, representing the Naples Daily News, presented the Award to MIYC at a club dinner Nov. 11. The dinner was attended by about 70 members and followed the club’s Veteran’s Day Colors Ceremony, which gave special recognition to MIYC’s many veterans across all branches of service.

The colors ceremony is just one of the many reasons people love the Marco Island Yacht Club.– Staff