Now You Know: City issues presser on its use of reclaimed water

Will Watts

Correspondent

On Nov. 22, the city of Marco Island sent out a press release in hopes of clearing up some questions regarding the use of the city’s reclaimed water for irrigation.

“Marco collects and treats wastewater. The byproduct from that treatment process is called ‘reclaimed water.’

“Some important facts regarding the city’s reclaimed water program …

“The level of treatment and disinfection that the wastewater receives is dictated by the operating permit issued by Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The city is required to report to FDEP the amount of nitrogen and phosphorous in the treatment plant’s final treated water.

“Additionally, quarterly groundwater samples must be taken at specific monitoring site locations.”

“Although site testing for phosphorous is not required by FDEP, City staff began testing for phosphorous in the groundwater last quarter.

“The city’s fertilizer ordinance, which regulates the application of nitrogen and phosphorous in fertilizer, does not apply to reclaimed water. This ordinance allows residents to apply up to 4 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 ft2 annually.

“While there are additional biological and chemical processes that can be added to the treatment process to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous, there is no data to support this action and no regulatory requirement given the low levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in the city’s reclaimed water.”

Read the full release at marconews.com. For additional information or questions regarding the city’s reclaimed water, contact the city.

Amigos Ministries fundraiser

Marco Lutheran Church will have a Christmas Gala from 7 until 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at the church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

The event is a fundraiser for Amigos Ministries of Southwest Florida, in Immokalee. There will be a silent auction, entertainment, food and a bar. Cost is $30 per person.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Odd Couple’ with a female twist

Arts Center Theatre is following up on the successful production of Jeff Daniels “Apartment 3A” with Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.” However, this production will add a female twist to the classic version featuring Oscar and Felix. In 1985, Neil Simon revised “The Odd Couple” for a female cast and the play opened on Broadway that same year.

In this female version, “Olive Madison” (played by Christi Lueck-Sadiq) is divorced and living in her own world of chaos behind the door of her New York apartment. At her invitation, the heartbroken and devastated Florence Unger (played by Cheryl Duggan), newly separated from her husband, moves in.

The play follows these two wildly mismatched roommates and their friends “Silvie” (played by Betsy Perdichizzi), “Vera” (played by Cheryl Johnson), “Renee” (played by Marie Prasek), and “Mickey” (played by Cindy Rea) as they gather for the weekly games of trivial pursuit and gossip.

“Olive’s” easy-going outlook on life and chaotic living quarters soon clash with “Florence’s” highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When “Olive” organizes a double date with brothers “Manolo and Jesus Costazuela” (played by Les Williams and Jay Terzis), their differences come to a head, and sparks and “Flo’s” linguini fly.

The production rund Nov. 30 through Dec. 18 at Marco Town Center (formerly the home of Marco Players). Tickets are available for purchase now at marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theater/. Art Center members’ price is $35 and non-members’ price is $40.