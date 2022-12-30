Know You Know: Arts Center Theatre presents ‘I’ll Eat You Last’

Will Watts

Correspondent

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays is set to open at the Arts Center Theatre on Jan. 4.

“I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This 80-minute of primo Tinseltown dish offers humor, poignancy and the dynamic force of nature embodied by Sue Mengers.

Based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent, Sue Mengers managed celebrity clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal and Bob Fosse.

The show focuses on her interactions with these superstar clients of film and TV as Sue welcomes you into her glamorous Beverly Hills home for an evening of insider information and dirty secrets in her very own brand of brash, style.

A smorgasbord of quotable one-liners and delicious anecdotes, it even comes with an official warning: “This play contains profanity, smoking, alcohol consumption, drug use, and gossip.”

Patty Caroli will revive the role at the Arts Center Theatre after having received notoriety in a previous production in Naples.

Get your tickets now for “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, now at marcoislandart.org.

The show runs through Jan. 22.

Island Theater Company: ‘Singin’ Broadway’ is back

Some Southwest Florida's most talented singers bring a whole new show Jan. 19-22 and 26-29 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The 7th Annual “Singin' Broadway” concert event is featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “Hello Dolly,” “Mama Mia,” “Chicago,” “Beauty and the Beast” and many more.

This year’s cast includes Jean Rowles, Carl Back, Joe Verga, Craig Greusel, Michael Bombyk, Lola Green, Morgan Broxson, Karen and Jon Anglin, Carolyn and Glenn Davis.

New to the cast this year are Makayla Hendricks, Alina Nguyen, Christi Lueck-Sadiq, and Cindy Sepich, with a few of our Backyard Company, Camryn Mallernee, Karly Hassell and Tebow Morris.

Once again, on the piano is Lucille Gaita.

“Singin’ Broadway” will be performed at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island (across from Rose Marina). Dates and times are January 19-22 and 26-29. The curtain rises at 7:30 and 2:30 for Sunday matinee performances. Doors open a half hour prior to curtain.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at islandtc.booktix.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show on a space available basis. Tickets are $30.

Celebrate the Centennial with music

One of the first events in this momentous year when Collier County has its 100th Anniversary (1923-2023) is the Music Festival on Jan. 14 in Everglades City, where it all started and the first County seat.

A plethora of popular local musicians will be donating their time and talents at the historic Rod & Gun Club to help raise funds for the restoration of the Bank of Everglades Building, completed in 1927 as part of Barron Collier's entrepreneurial empire.

Among the well-known performers you can enjoy will be J.Robert, Raiford Stark, and Gator Nate plus some newcomers to the cause like Captn Jac, Sarah McCullough, and Charlie Pace.

In keeping with the theme, the auctions will feature historic photos and original paintings as well as guided tours and delicious edibles. There will also be arts & crafts vendors and authors signing their books for sale.

Tickets are $50 for a reserved seat and $20 for general admission. All the proceeds benefit the non-profit Everglades Society for Historic Preservation. Make your reservations at www.Save-BOE.org/events.

Rotary welcomes Ring

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime inducted Wendy Ring as its newest member at the Dec. 15 Christmas party.

Ring hails from a small farming town in Minnesota where her first job was working on her parents’ farm. She and her husband of 30 years, Mike, recently moved to Marco Island. They have two adult children Maddie (a kindergarten teacher) and Nick (Senior at college).

Ring received her B.S degree in Finance from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and has worked for Microsoft for 22-plus years in many different roles currently as content program manager leading teams to plan, create, and deliver relevant Azure Cloud content.

Ring enjoys boating, yoga, beach walks, cooking, traveling, and reading and would like to learn to play pickle ball! Ring has spent her life working in customer service and she is a passionate about giving back. She volunteered serving as a STEM Mentor for uCodeGirl, Board Member for the American Red Cross, Giving Tree of Hope volunteer, on Microsoft Campus Communities Task Force, and Microsoft DigiGirlz.