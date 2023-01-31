3 To Know: Splash Mountain closed, Oreo's latest, more

Marco Eagle

1. Splash Mountain closed. Now Disney fans are selling ‘authentic’ used water from the ride.

Get your used theme park water!

Baggies and bottles of “Genuine Splash Mountain water" from Disney World for sale!

On the heels of fans enjoying one last ride aboard Splash Mountain before it closed for renovations at Walt Disney World,eBay sellers have listed small quantities allegedly collected during the attraction’s final day of operation.

Is it authentic? It's possible the water could’ve been taken from other sources, but multiple sellers on the e-commerce website are claiming to sell small quantities of “genuine Splash Mountain water” from the three-decade old log flume ride.

On Thursday, prices for the alleged used H2O ranged from a couple of bucks into the thousands.

Splash Mountain opened at Florida's Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Park in 1992.

In 2020, Disney announced it would replace the ride’s “Song of the South” theme with “The Princess and the Frog.” – Natalie Neysa Alund/USA Today

2. Oreo's newest filling is ... more Oreo: Cookie company releases new Oreo-stuffed Oreos

We’ve enjoyed rainbow-filled Oreos, latte-flavored Oreos, white-chocolate-fudge-covered Oreos, mint-flavored Oreos and confetti-infused Oreos – even pumpkin spice Oreos.

Up next: Oreo-stuffed Oreos. The newest Oreo variant is called The Most Oreo Oreo cookies, and they have a larger dollop of creme filling – and the filling has ground Oreo cookies mixed in. The limited-edition cookies are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com and begin arriving in stores starting Jan. 30.

Timed to the arrival of The Most Oreo Oreos is a new online Oreo-themed virtual reality world called the Oreoverse. You can use your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to explore the Oreoverse, or use your smartphone or computers and visit oreoverse.oreo.com. Once there, you can play Oreo-themed games and enter to win a $50,000 grand prize.

Venturing into the Oreoverse for a live event Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. EST is Martha Stewart, who will be joined by her gardener and friend Ryan McCallister. Visit @OREO on Facebook or @OREO on Instagram to watch.

You can scan The Most Oreo Oreo pack to be taken to the virtual world, too.

“The Most Oreo Oreo cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us," Julia Rosenbloom, Oreo's senior brand manager, said in a statement. "By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new Oreoverse world.” – Mike Snider/USA Today

3. Volvo recalls certain S60, V60 and other 2023 year models due to brakes

Volvo Cars is recalling certain 2023 year models due to a potential issue with software within the brake control module.

The recall affects 106,691 vehicles globally and 27,225 in the U.S. and includes XC40, C40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90 models.

Volvo has started contacting the owners of affected cars, who are asked to book an appointment to have a software update installed as soon as possible, according to a company spokesperson.

"The risk of this issue occurring is low, and we have no reports of related accidents or personal injuries," reads an statement emailed to USA Today. – Bailey Schulz/USA Today