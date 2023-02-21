3 To Know: RSW No. 1 airport in U.S., Apple update, more

Naples Daily News

1. Travel Lens ranks RSW No. 1 airport in U.S.

Best beaches. Best golf courses. Best restaurants to watch a sunset. Southwest Florida has been recognized in various ways for all of these topics.

How does "Best airport in the U.S." sound? You can add that accolade to the list of superlatives for our corner of the world after Travel Lens announced recently that Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is the No. 1 airport in the country based on its four-category analysis.

Travel Lens is digital publication dedicated to featuring high-quality travel articles about worldwide destinations, best hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars, and airports.

RSW is one of more than 5,000 public airports in the U.S., according to Travel Lens. Travel Lens pitted the 50 busiest U.S. airports against each other to reveal the best in the country based on a range of factors, including wait times, passenger satisfaction levels, a Google review rating and CO2 emissions.

RSW finished No. 1 with an overall score of 8.06 out of 10. Runner-up honors went to California's John Wayne Airport (7.96) located in Orange County.

Tampa International, No. 4 overall with an overall rating of 7.76, was the only other Florida airport in the Top 10. Tampa International was No. 1 in customer satisfaction (846/1,000).

"We are pleased that Southwest Florida International Airport was recently named the best airport in the U.S. by Travel Lens in the USA Airport Report," said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. "I am proud that RSW had the highest score in the nation based on passenger satisfaction levels, airport wait times, Google Review ratings and more. We would not be able to have this success without our employees, the airlines, Transportation Security Administration, concessions and airport business partners who work so hard each and every day to make the travel experience at RSW a positive one for our guests."

RSW set a record for number of passengers in 2022 (10,343,802) and did it despite the airport being closed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 because of Hurricane Ian. And from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, commercial flights only operated during daylight hours (due to airline and federal agency staffing). – Mark H. Bickel/Staff

2. Immokalee man, 41, found guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 shooting

A jury found an Immokalee man guilty on Feb. 15 in a 2020 homicide after authorities said he hot the victim.

Gonzalo Herrera, 41, is guilty of second-degree murder after a three-day trial in Collier County.

About 9 p.m. March 13, 2020, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of Alexander Circle in reference to a shooting.

The 36-year-old victim was laying sprawled on the ground next to his car, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found a pair of zip-ties, made into handcuffs, on the ground next to the victim. Witnesses saw a black truck leaving the scene.

The investigation found Herrera owned the truck.

Further interviews determined Herrera was mad at the victim and decided to confront him. He then shot the victim during the confrontation.

Herrera and the victim knew each other and a family dispute led to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sentencing is slated for April 10. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Apple iOS 16.3.1 includes security updates, bug fixes

Have you updated your iPhone yet?

Apple has released iOS 16.3.1, an update to its operating system that fixes a security vulnerability that hackers may have exploited in the wild.

According to Apple’s support page, the bug was in WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari. The problem could allow an attacker to execute code on someone’s device. iOS 16.3.1 also fixes an issue in the Kernel at the core of the operating system that could allow an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 16.3, which added the ability to use security keys for twofactor authentication.

Apple said the issues affect iPhone 8 models and later. It also released macOS 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1 and Safari 16.3.1 security updates.

The upgrade promises to improve Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Crash Detection is a feature that alerts emergency services if your iPhone 14 detects a “severe car crash” and is on by default.

It also brings fixes to iCloud settings and Siri requests for Find My Phone. – Amanda Pérez Pintado/USA Today

