3 To Know: NHC plans 7-day forecast cone, hit-run clues sought

Marco Eagle

1. NHC plans 7-day forecast cone, social media livestreams

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is coming faster than we like, and the National Hurricane Center is making a few changes.

One of the biggest changes is extending the long-range ‘cone of uncertainty’ from the previous forecast of two and five days to two and seven days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The Hurricane Center begins issuing daily advisories May 15, although advisories are issued if something develops in the Atlantic basin. The Atlantic basin encompasses the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

While storm-surge graphics have been shown experimentally since 2020 on the NHC’s website, 2023 marks the first time they become fully operational.The graphic depicts peak storm surge forecast inundation values from the tropical cyclone advisory when storm surge watches or warnings are in effect.

The National Hurricane Center is removing land-based tropical cyclone watches and warnings from the tropical cyclone forecast/advisory.

The National Hurricane Center will experimentally provide simultaneous livestream broadcasts via its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts when there is a system in the tropics that may pose a threat to land. – Cheryl McCloud/Staff

NHC on Facebook

NHC on Twitter

@NHC-Atlantic

@NHC-Pacific

@NCH-Surge

@NCH-TAFB

@NWSNHC

NHC on YouTube

MORENow You Know: Rookery Bay offers ‘forest bathing’ for Earth Day

AND3 To Do: Marco Spring Jubilee, Naples Easter 100 and Easter Sunrise on Marco

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Bonita Shrimp & Music Fest and the Easter Bunny at Coastland

2. Troopers search for clues after hit-run that hurt one

A 24-year-old Bonita Springs man suffered injuries when a car struck him and the driver fled.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m., March 30, along Dean Street near Harold Street in Bonita Springs, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The car was traveling east on Dean, approaching Harold Street, as the pedestrian rode his bicycle east on Dean Street.

The front of the car rear-ended the bicyclist, troopers said.

The bicyclist suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Troopers say the car is possibly an older model Mercedes Class C sedan.

They urge anyone with information to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

MOREAmazon debuts film inspired by Christian family's harrowing encounter after Marco visit

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Carole’s House – Delicious with a French twist

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

3. Maintenance worker, 68, sentenced in 2019 sexual assault

A Naples maintenance worker will go to jail after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a renter.

Rafael Lorenzo, 68, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison, followed by more than six years’ probation, in the 2019 case.

Lorenzo worked for an apartment complex in Naples when he went into the victim’s apartment and attempted to rape her in her kitchen, according to a May 20, 2019, arrest affidavit.

The victim told authorities that Lorenzo pulled up her dress in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Lorenzo was near the complex’s maintenance shed when deputies contacted him. Lorenzo told them he was hurt from being 'taken to the ground' by a victim’s relative.

When detectives again interviewed Lorenzo at Naples Community Hospital, he confessed exposing his privates and 'rubbing it on the victim in a sexual manner.'

He claimed it was consensual. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff