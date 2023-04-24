3 To Know: Money for uniforms, more

Marco Eagle

1. First goal reached for Collier school uniforms; donations welcome

More than $78,000 has been raised the past four weeks to buy uniforms for Collier County students in need.

The Collier Community Foundation, in partnership with the Naples Daily News, has exceeded its $75,000 goal for the Dressed to Discover campaign.

As of March, 60 percent of Collier County School District students were enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. Of this district's 32 elementary schools, 23 have a uniform policy.

As of April 19, the campaign has raised $78,020. The goal was to raise $75,000, and with a match from Naples Children & Education Foundation and a Community Foundation anonymous donor, it would provide a majority of the children enrolled in the program with a uniform.

Now, the foundation is working to raise $125 in order to supply elementary students with uniforms for two years.

A donation of $30 will supply one student with two uniforms for one year. A donation of $600 would provide a classroom of 20 students with uniforms for a year.

To donate, visit cfcollier.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=5026. – Nikki Ross/Staff

2. Collier County School Board selects two finalists for superintendent

The Collier County School Board chose Interim Superintendent Leslie Ricciardelli and Charles Van Zant Jr. as the two finalists for superintendent.

Ricciardelli took over as interim superintendent in December after former superintendent Kamela Patton, who was set to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, signed a mutual transition agreement with the school board.

Van Zant Jr. was the superintendent for Clay County Schools from 2012 to 2016. In his application, he said he is "encouraged to see traditional and conservative values returning to Florida Schools."

What's next? A second interview at a special board meeting at 8 a.m., April 26.

The superintendent will be appointed at the regular school board meeting at 4:30 p.m., May 9. – Nikki Ross/Staff

3. CCSO confirms murder-suicide hours after shooting at East Naples shopping plaza parking lot

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Collier County, where deputies responded to a shooting at a shopping plaza Wednesday afternoon.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the suspect and victim knew each other and added this was an isolated incident.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded at about 12:45 p.m. to the Gulf Gate Plaza parking lot at 2740 Bayshore Drive in East Naples, where a woman had been shot. The woman died, while the man fled the scene as deputies responded.

When deputies arrived, a witness was performing CPR on the woman while a second witness held her head, according to the incident report.

The investigation quickly led deputies to 27th Street Southwest, in Golden Gate Estates, where they believed the suspect was located, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, later identified as Eric Brian Jensen, 50, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a path leading into a wooded area at the end of 27th Street Southwest.

Authorities didn't release the woman's name.

It's at least Southwest Florida's third murder-suicide in less than a month. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff