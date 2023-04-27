3 To Know: $70 billion plan could help stop mass shootings, more

Naples Daily News

1. $70 billion plan could help stop mass school shootings; Rick Scott announces initiative

U.S. Sen Rick Scott hopes to marshal a $70 billion School Guardian Act to help guarantee that schools nationwide have the presence of law enforcement to deter mass school shootings.

Scott, a Naples Republican, introduced a bill Tuesday that is making its way through Congress.

“The truth is every school is going to need law enforcement,” Scott emphasized. “We’ve got to make sure all schools are safe. Protect our kids.”

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, as well as members of the sheriff’s office, Sarasota County School Board Member Bridget Ziegler — who started the group Moms for Liberty — and relatives of victims for the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting joined Scott for the announcement in Naples.

Scott said he hopes to get the School Guardian Act passed in the U.S. Senate and in the House of Representatives. He added he hopes to get the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval.

“It’s going to save lives, that’s why I’m doing it,” Scott said. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Florida Methodist Conference votes to let 55 churches leave over fears of gay marriage, clergy

The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church approved a conditional disaffiliation for 55 churches during a virtual session.

“Those churches met the requirements in Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline regarding separation from the denomination over the issue of human sexuality,” a conference press release said.

“Those included meetings with their district superintendent to understand the ramifications, prayerful consideration for discernment, and open meetings with professing members in their respective congregations,” it said.

The churches could depart the conference effective June 1 if they fulfill all financial requirements, among others.

As is the case with other Christian denominations, especially within the Bible Belt, the Methodist Church has been dealing with disagreements over doctrine and practices regarding LGBTQ+ issues since the 1970s. – Paul Nutcher/Staff

3. Production of Chevrolet Bolt EVs to stop by end of 2023 as GM focuses on electric pickups

General Motors will end production of its popular Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV electric vehicles at the end of the year.

CEO Mary Barra told Wall Street analysts Tuesday that the automaker will stop production of the vehicles at Orion Assembly plant in Michigan and starting next year will dedicate production there to the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

Barra said the move will give GM the ability to build 600,000 electric trucks annually when its plants reach full capacity. The Silverado EV will also be made at Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck, which also builds the GMC Hummer EV and SUV.

Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities applauded the move saying, “GM is ripping the Band-Aid off on the Bolt and betting on the future of EVs around the Lyriq, Hummer, Blazer, Silverado and other parts of its transformation. The EV baton is being handed to the future of GM. It’s a smart move.” – Jamie L. LaReau/Staff