3 To Know: Collier deputies ask for help to ID man, more

Marco Eagle

1. Collier County deputies ask for help identifying a man who approached a schoolgirl

Authorities are searching for answers after they say a minor reported an attempted kidnapping as she walked to school.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report in which the child said a man approached her in his vehicle in Golden Gate.

The victim said she was walking near the intersection of Tropicana Boulevard and 30th Place Southwest on Tuesday morning when a car she didn’t recognize slowly pulled up next to her with its windows down. The victim said the suspect was behind the wheel, masturbating while looking at her.

The sedan sped off after a few seconds.

The victim told detectives the man did not try to lure her into the vehicle.

Detectives said the suspect is described as white, possibly in his early 20s with blond hair and light blue eyes. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, authorities added. He drove a gray and silver two-door car with a black top.

MOREVacation rental ordinance – Third lawsuit filed against Marco Island

AND3 To Do: Arsenault exhibit, centennial celebration and ‘Hero Con’

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Old Dominion at Hertz Arena, musicians from ELO, more

Deputies are conducting extra patrols in the area, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office on Wednesday released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300 or to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Leadership Collier Foundation awarded $60,000 grant from Naples Children & Education Foundation

Leadership Collier Foundation (LCF) of the Greater Naples Chamber was recently awarded $60,000 of grant funding by Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, to expand the work-based learning initiatives. Leadership Collier Foundation’s mission is to activate the potential of leaders to build a stronger Collier County.

MORENow You Know: Center for the Arts receives another ‘Every Child Deserves Art’ grant, more

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: You’ll squeal for the pork prime rib

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

“The Leadership Collier Foundation, of the Greater Naples Chamber, is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the talent development of our emerging workforce and bringing awareness of local career paths to create meaningful impact for Collier County’s future economic well-being,” said Danielle O'Conner, director of talent initiatives at the Leadership Collier Foundation. “The connections made within our initiative not only develop and enhance the employability skills of our youth but help address the talent shortage that many of our employers are facing.”

The LCF leads the Chamber's Work-Based Learning initiative, a collaboration between Southwest Florida’s educational institutions and local employers to create high-quality work-based learning experiences and connections that are crucial for growing and retaining talent in Collier County.

3. Vacation rental ordinance – Third lawsuit filed against Marco Island

A third lawsuit has been filed against the city of Marco Island for its new vacation rental ordinance. Horizons Rentals, Marco Island’s oldest real estate rental firm, became the latest to file a legal action. Paul Tateo, president of Horizons Rentals, could not comment much, but did make this statement.

“A slim majority of Marco Island voters exercising their rights under the city charter brought forth a rental ordinance affecting home rentals via referendum. The Marco City Council adopted a revised version of the referendum ordinance after hearing from various parties at public hearings, including the city’s own attorney, who cautioned that numerous provisions of the referendum ordinance had dubious legal standing, could be problematic, and likely conflicted with existing state law,” Tateo stated.

Horizon Rentals wants a judge to decide whether the ordinance adheres to state law.

“This legal action is the most expedient way to get clarity on those conflicts the city attorney cautioned about,” Tateo’s statement added. “Horizons Rentals expects this request for court interpretation will reduce conflict in the ordinance as well as provide direction for the City and rental registration process.”

Read the full story at marconews.com. – Andrea Stetson/Correspondent

MOREVacay rental rules: Has it made Marco a war zone of noise complaints?

ANDArt, history – and water: Arsenault show at Rookery Bay ‘covers the waterfront’

ALSOBookworm: ‘Knowing What We Know’ is good, and now you know