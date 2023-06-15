3 To Know: Life expectancy, Slurpee revamped, new Chick-fil-A sandwich

Marco Eagle

1. U.S. life expectancy problem is ‘bigger than we ever thought,’ report finds

The country’s life expectancy problem gained renewed attention in recent years during the COVID-19 pandemic after seeing the largest drop since World War II.

As U.S. life expectancy continues to plummet, a new report found the country has been at a life expectancy disadvantage since the 1950s, and it has only gotten worse since then.

The study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, also shows more than 50 countries have surpassed the U.S. in life expectancy since the 1930s, and a handful of states may be partly responsible.

The study relied on estimates from the U.N. Population Division and the U.S. Mortality Database, which could skew exact rankings and year-over-year changes.

But the general takeaway remains the same, said Michal Engelman, associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The timeline shows how life expectancy may be heavily influenced by systemic factors that are larger than individual health choices.

“Taking the historical perspective teaches us that things are not predetermined,” Engelman said. “Things change, and that means there’s a possibility for more improvement in the future.” – Adrianna Rodriguez/USA TODAY

2. 7-Eleven's Slurpee gets revamped look with first new cup design in 4 years

7-Eleven's iconic Slurpee is about to look a whole lot different. But don't worry, Slurpee fans, the frozen beverage will still taste the same.

For the first time in four years, the convenience store chain has unveiled new cup designs for its popular Slurpee drinks. The fresh look, part of the retailer's "Anything Flows" advertising campaign, features “eccentric colors and eclectic vibes” paired with a new logo of a large "S."

The last time that 7-Eleven debuted redesigned cups was in 2019, when the Irving, Texas-based retailer updated the recognizable pinwheel look with a simple design of green maze-like lines. All told, 7-Eleven has revamped its Slurpee cups seven times since the beverage debuted in 1966. – Eric Lagatta/USA Today

3. Love bacon, sugar and a little heat? Chick-fil-A is testing a new sandwich for you.

What’s new, sugary and comes with a little bit of heat? Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich, apparently.

The restaurant is testing a Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich at locations in Indianapolis, Ind. and Lexington, Ky.

According to company representatives, the sandwich includes grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, sweet and spicy pickle chips and bacon hand-tossed in brown sugar and pepper.

Chef Christy Cook created a maple brioche bun for the sandwich, inspired by a favorite flavor from her childhood.

Chick-fil-A is also expanding where the Spicy Chicken Biscuit is served, now offering it worldwide. It is slated to become a permanent menu item at all Chick-fil-A restaurants, the company said.

The restaurant is also offering something familiar but yummy for those looking to cool down this summer.

The company’s Peach Milkshake and the White Peach Sunjoy will return nationwide starting Monday. – Saleen Martin/USA Today

