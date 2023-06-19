3 To Know: Student loan payments set to resume, more

Marco Eagle

1. Student loan payments about to resume

For nearly 3 million Floridians, student loan payments are about to begin again.

Unless the Supreme Court rules to keep the Biden administration’s plan to eliminate $400 billion in student loan debt by June 30, interest on the loans will start accruing again on Sept. 1 and the first payments in more than three years will be due in October, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

On June 16, Senate Republicans released plans for a package of five bills intended to reduce future student debt but they would not affect outstanding debt.

Under Biden's student loan relief plan, established under executive authority, $20,000 worth of debt for borrowers who also used a Pell Grant to pay tuition would be wiped away, and $10,000 in debt would be erased for most other borrowers with an income less than $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples.

About 40 million Americans were estimated to be eligible for the program and roughly 20 million would see their debts completely canceled. Payments on federal student loans were paused by then-President Trump during the COVID pandemic and interest rates were set at zero percent, and Biden extended that until this summer.

According to the U.S. Department of Education's Federal Student Aid site, as of Dec. 31, 2022, the total federal student loan debt balance in Florida was $105.1 billion, including outstanding principal and interest balances.

2. Naples man accused of attacking grandparents pleads not guilty

A Naples man accused of killing his grandmother, 82, and severely beating his grandfather, who is in his 70s, claims his innocence.

Anthony Michael Corrado, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person older than 65. Their identities remain heavily redacted in the arrest affidavit.

Detectives said the woman had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year.

Around 2:30 p.m. May 17, Corrado called a housekeeper to help him clean a residence on 16th Street Northeast. The arrest affidavit said he summoned her saying there was a 'real mess.'

When the housekeeper arrived a blood-stained Corrado led her to a bedroom where the female victim was.

He asked her to take the body from the home, the arrest affidavit says, and disable the home's security system. He also told her, when asked about his grandfather, that he was grocery shopping and would soon return.

Frightened, she left the residence and flagged down a deputy in his patrol vehicle.

Deputies immediately responded to the residence where they saw a car backed into the driveway and the trunk open. They said they believe the grandfather returned after the housekeeper left and deputies arrived, with Corrado then beating him.

They found the grandmother in a bedroom, and the grandfather in another room wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries. He was flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center, in Fort Myers.

Deputies found Corrado standing outside the residence with blood on his clothing.

He's next due in court Aug. 10 for a case management conference. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Naples Airport now offers a fuel better for the environment

Naples Airport has become the third airport in Florida and the 35th airport in the U.S. to offer unleaded fuel for aircraft. The fuel, called UL 94, is a more environmentally friendly option for pilots.

The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) began the process of obtaining the fuel in February. In four months, airport officials were able to get UL 94, a fuel truck, and develop policies to ensure the fuel is dispensed safely.

“This is the right thing to do for aviation and our community,” said NAA Board Chair Kerry Dustin. “I commend our staff on proactively implementing a plan to safely offer UL 94 in less than four months from the time the board first raised the question.”

What’s the difference between UL 94 and regular fuel? “The main difference between UL 94 and traditional avgas, in use since the 1930’s, is that it is unleaded,” NAA Communications Manager Zac Burch said.

“Traditional avgas uses a small amount of tetraethyllead to achieve a higher octane which prevents engine knocking. UL 94 is an unleaded alternative, recently developed to begin the transition away from the use of leaded avgas.” – Kendall Little/Staff

