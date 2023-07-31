3 To Know: Major automakers to build charging networks, more

Marco Eagle

1. GM, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis to build EV charging network

Seven major automakers say they're joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network that would rival Tesla's and nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada.

General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis said that they will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build "high power" charging stations with 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors.

The dramatic move is intended to speed the adoption of electric vehicles, allaying fears that chargers won't be available for long-distance travel.

The companies wouldn't disclose the exact number of charging stations or financial details of the joint venture they're forming to put the network in place. While they said the first of the U.S. chargers will be ready by next summer, they also would not say how long it will take to build the entire network. – Tom Krisher/AP Auto Writer

2. Collier County detectives arrest teens suspected of sneaker robbery

Collier County detectives arrested two Naples teens on charges they robbed a man at gunpoint during a planned meeting to buy Air Jordans and Yeezys posted on Instagram.

Anthony Zangrilli, 19, who is a convicted felon on probation was arrested July 19, and Patrick Cole Ochoa, 18, was arrested July 20 in connection with the July 16 robbery.

The victim listed a used pair of men’s Air Jordan 3 UNC shoes for $200 and a used pair of men’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers for $450 on Instagram, according to detectives. About 6 p.m., July 16, the victim agreed to meet Zangrilli, who was a stranger, in the parking lot of a local business on U.S. 41 East.

Zangrilli arrived with Ochoa. When the victim showed the shoes, Zangrilli pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the seller’s face and demanded the shoes. Ochoa lifted his shirt and revealed a black firearm tucked in his waistband, according to detectives. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

2. Taco Bell menu: Beefy Crunch Burrito returns in August after winning fan vote

A Taco Bell favorite – the Beefy Crunch Burrito – returns to the restaurant's menu in August.

Back in March, Taco Bell held a fan vote on the Taco Bell app, pitting the Beefy Crunch Burrito against the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos for a return spot on the restaurant chain's menu. The Beefy Crunch Burrito prevailed with 60% of the votes and its limited-time return to the menu has come.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito, which is made with seasoned beef and rice, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and Fritos Flamin’ Hot Flavored Corn Chips, hasn't been available since 2018. After being introduced in 2010, the burrito was taken off the menu in 2011 and has had several limited runs over the past decade.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito ($2.49 or $6.49 in a combo) returns to the fast-food chain's menu on August 3. However, Taco Bell Rewards Members can begin ordering it two days earlier, on August 1, by using the Taco Bell app. – Mike Snider/USA Today

