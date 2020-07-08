CLOSE

Healthcare Network announced this week that it will offer free COVID-19 testing at Veterans' Community Park on Marco Island from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11.

Testing will be available for up to 250 people of all ages, and no physician referral will be needed.

Photo ID will be required "to ensure proper follow-up," according to the announcement. Test results are expected in three to five business days.

On Saturday July 11, 2020 at Veterans Community Park, free COVID-19 testing will be provided from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 250 people regardless of symptoms. A photo ID is required.#MarcoIsland#SWFL#BetterTogether#COVID19pic.twitter.com/m7j2iSXfIZ — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) July 7, 2020

Drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times, according to the announcement. Walk-ups and cyclists will not be accommodated.

Vehicles must arrive at West Elkcam Circle and Park Avenue and exit at West Elkcam Circle and Bald Eagle Drive, according to a tweet from the Marco Island Police Department.

For additional information, visit healthcareswfl.org or call 239-658-3000.

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/07/08/non-profit-announces-free-covid-19-testing-marco-island/5387723002/