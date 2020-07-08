CLOSE
Healthcare Network announced this week that it will offer free COVID-19 testing at Veterans' Community Park on Marco Island from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11.

Testing will be available for up to 250 people of all ages, and no physician referral will be needed.

Photo ID will be required "to ensure proper follow-up," according to the announcement. Test results are expected in three to five business days.

Drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times, according to the announcement. Walk-ups and cyclists will not be accommodated.

Vehicles must arrive at West Elkcam Circle and Park Avenue and exit at West Elkcam Circle and Bald Eagle Drive, according to a tweet from the Marco Island Police Department.

For additional information, visit healthcareswfl.org or call 239-658-3000.

