Healthcare Network announces free COVID-19 testing on Marco Island; no referral needed
Healthcare Network announced this week that it will offer free COVID-19 testing at Veterans' Community Park on Marco Island from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11.
Testing will be available for up to 250 people of all ages, and no physician referral will be needed.
Photo ID will be required "to ensure proper follow-up," according to the announcement. Test results are expected in three to five business days.
Drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times, according to the announcement. Walk-ups and cyclists will not be accommodated.
Vehicles must arrive at West Elkcam Circle and Park Avenue and exit at West Elkcam Circle and Bald Eagle Drive, according to a tweet from the Marco Island Police Department.
For additional information, visit healthcareswfl.org or call 239-658-3000.
Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments