Marco Island police report 11 vehicle burglaries, three thefts in just one day

Three cars were stolen and 11 burglarized on the Sunday after Thanksgiving on Marco Island, according to a police news release.

Marco Island Police Department reported a handgun was stolen from one of the vehicles and that one of the stolen vehicles was later recovered in St. Petersburg.

The vehicles yet to be recovered are a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida tag 637RVA

and a red Chevrolet Camaro with black racing stripes with Florida tag PVDG99.

The crimes occurred on the residential streets of Echo Circle, Bluebird Avenue, Columbus Way, Wayne Avenue, Yellowbird Street, Riverhead Avenue, Tahiti Road and Worthington Street, according to police.

"At this time, it appears all vehicles were unlocked, and keys were in the vehicles when the incidents occurred," the news release states.

Police encouraged drivers to lock their vehicles and to not leave keys or valuables inside.

People with information about these crimes can call MIPD at 239-389-5050.

