Coast Guard units responded to help a fishermen who had apparently received a fatal head injury on a fishing boat Monday about 70 miles southwest of Marco Island. (Photo: Special to The News-Press)

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating an incident at sea Monday during which a fisherman reportedly suffered a fatal head injury.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a marine radio call shortly after 7 a.m. from a 34-foot fishing vessel reporting a crew member suffered the injury about 70 miles southwest of Marco Island.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and a Coast Guard cutter in St. Petersburg responded. The helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer who reported the injured man to be unresponsive and appeared deceased.

The cutter and a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach escorted the fishing vessel to Fort Myers Beach where Coast Guard marine casualty investigating officers from St. Petersburg conducted an inspection. They were assisted by Coast Guard Investigative Services, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. No further information was provided.

