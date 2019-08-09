CLOSE

1. RSW lands on national list of worst airports

Southwest Florida International Airport might not be a preferred place to catch a flight, according to airport rankings released Wednesday.

The Points Guy, an American travel website and blog, revealed its rankings for the best and worst airports of 2019. RSW in Fort Myers ranked No. 5 on the list of worst airports in the United States.

TPG ranked U.S. airports based on reader feedback, staff experiences, airport amenities, late departures and travel time.

RSW ranked worse than LaGuardia Airport (No. 6) in Queens, New York, and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (No. 7).

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (No. 3) and Orlando International Airport (No. 2) also made the list of the country's least enjoyable airports. Chicago's Midway Airport topped the rankings as the worst airport for 2019.

Southwest Florida International Airport. (Photo: TriggerPhoto, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

2. GateHouse Media owner to acquire Marco Eagle owner Gannett

GateHouse Media’s owner and Gannett have agreed to merge in a $1.38 billion deal aimed at cutting overlapping costs and enabling the combined company to pursue a digital transformation as the media industry grapples with the disruptive forces of online news, social media and smartphones.

New Media Investment Group said earlier this week that it reached a deal to acquire Gannett, which owns USA TODAY and more than 100 other publications, including the Marco Eagle and Naples Daily News.

Together, the two companies would operate more than 260 daily news operations – far more than any other U.S. news publisher – and boast potentially the largest online audience of any American news provider.

The combined company will be based at Gannett’s headquarters outside Washington, D.C.

The acquisition is expected to close around the end of the year.

3. Six hurricanes and 12 named storms predicted for rest of 2019 season

Researchers estimated we will see six hurricanes in the remaining months of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, and two of those are expected to be major.

A group of atmospheric scientists — considered the nation's leading hurricane forecasters — are classifying this season as "near-normal."

The forecast also predicts 12 named storms for the remainder of the season, which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

As for where the storms will strike, scientists said there is a 31% likelihood of a hurricane hitting Florida and the U.S. East Coast. The Gulf Coast faces the same odds

The report predicts a 53% chance a major category 3, 4 or 5 hurricane will make landfall anywhere along the entire U.S. coastline.

Hurricane typhoon over Earth viewed from space. Elements of image are furnished by NASA. (Photo: Elen11, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

