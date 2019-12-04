CLOSE

Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce selected Erik Condee, former president of the organization, as citizen of the year during the annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Celebration on Saturday.

Condee provides support to many community events making them a success, according to Rick Seigel, president of the organization.

"He has spent 10 years providing logistical support for Meals of Hope," Seigel said.

Condee's company, Condee Cooling and Electric, is celebrating 50 years of service in Marco Island.

"He and his team donate time to Christmas Island Style for set-up and repair of the island's Christmas trees," Seigel said.

"He is the type of person that makes Marco Island the wonderful paradise it is due to his unselfish and tireless efforts and he does this without any fanfare."

Condee said it was a great honor to receive the award.

"I want to thank my parents for instilling the values that have taken me down this road," Condee said. "Without them I probably wouldn't be the person I am today."

The chamber also selected Dennis Pidherny, director of the Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival, as volunteer of the year.

"(Pidherny) just doesn't volunteer, he usually takes on major leadership roles including Knights of Columbus, Meals of Hope (and) past president and secretary of the Kiwanis Club," Seigel said.

Pidherny, who was not able to attend the event, is also past recipient of the humanitarian of the year award given by the Marco Island Civic Association.

Diana Dohm, executive director of the chamber, gathered past recipients prior to the event to discuss and vote on the 20 nominations received by the chamber.

Business recognition award

The chamber gave the business recognition award to Alex Parker, owner of AP Builders.

Parker arrived on Marco in 2005 and purchased an existing company from a retired builder, according to Seigel.

"He has held an A+ Better Business Bureau rating for over 25 years, has built and remodeled countless island homes, providing his customers excellent workmanship and professionalism," Seigel said.

Parker served two terms as chamber president in 2017 and 2018 and continues to serve on the executive board, according to Seigel.

Parker said he was surprised to receive the award.

"I do what I need to do but I never put myself in this category," Parker said. "I'm so honored, I'm so moved by this."

"You folks are the backbone of the chamber, you folks are the ones that make this island what it is."

