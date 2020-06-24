CLOSE

This beachfront lot on Hideaway Beach, Marco Island sold for $5.5 million on June 2020. (Photo: Courtesy of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

A beachfront lot on Hideaway Beach sold for $5.5 million — the highest-priced lot sale in the history of Marco Island, according to a news release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The information was confirmed June 24 by the Collier County Property Appraiser's Office.

Sale associates Julie and Brock Wilson of Premier represented the buyer of the half-acre property located at 300 Seabreeze Drive.

Hideaway Beach is a gated community featuring two miles of beaches, a nine-hole golf course and a beach club, the company wrote June 19.

"The sale of this extraordinary homesite demonstrates the strength of the luxury market in Marco Island," Julie Wilson wrote. "The location, level of privacy and opportunity to build a customized waterfront dream home commanded a record-high price."

In 2016, a slightly larger lot at 1539 Heights Court sold for $5.3 million, according to the property appraiser's website.

This photo from 970 Cape Marco Drive #2305 is located in the gated community of Cape Marco on Marco Island. (Photo: 239 Listing)

The Hideaway Beach sale was the second record-setting sale on Marco this month.

A 7,165-square-foot penthouse on Marco Island sold for $5.125 million — the most expensive condominium residence to sell on the island since 2018, according to a news release from Premier sent June 15.

The property marketed by real estate agent Cathy Rogers is located at 970 Cape Marco Drive #2305 in the gated community of Cape Marco.

The penthouse has a view of Ten Thousand Islands and water views from every room, according to to the news release. Four private terraces and balconies encompass over 1,100 square feet of open-air living.

It has five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and a kitchen that opens to breakfast and family rooms. Other highlights include a salon bar and a wine room and a spa-like bath and sauna.

"The sale of this extraordinary residence demonstrates the strength of the luxury market in Marco Island," Rogers wrote. "An architectural gem complemented by technicolor sunrise and sunset views, this penthouse commanded a record-high price despite the pandemic.”

In 2018, a condo unit in Madeira on Marco Island sold for $6.2 million, according to the property appraiser's website.

The market is doing "extremely well" following a drop in sales in March and April due to COVID-19, according to David Gape, managing broker at Premier.

"It’s quite possible that closed sales will have matched or exceeded those of last year shortly if not already," Gape wrote in an email June 23. "Inventory continues to remain at very low levels and we are experiencing increased instances of multiple offers situations."

Prices are remaining firm and even increasing in certain niche markets, according to Gape.

The priciest home ever to sell on Marco Island fetched $10.5 million in February, the Naples Daily News reported.

